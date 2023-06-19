The 2023 Haute Father's Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father's Day
News
The 2023 Haute Father’s Day Gift Guide: The Best Luxury Gifts For Dad This Father’s Day
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany's
Cover Story
Dreaming In Diamonds: Caroline Daur Spends An Evening At Tiffany’s
Padma Lakshmi
Cover Story
How Padma Lakshmi Is Stirring The Pot In The Second Season Of Hulu’s “Taste The Nation”
Ludo Lefebvre
Cover Story
Ludo Lefebvre Is Plotting His American Takeover, One Restaurant At A Time.
Katie Holmes
Cover Story
With Her New Film, “Rare Objects” Katie Holmes Shares That You’re Better For Having Been Broken

A Haute Look At Van Cleef & Arpels Stunning New Alhambra Collection: The Alhambra Carnelian

Fashion, Jewelry, News

A Haute Look At Van Cleef & Arpels Stunning New Alhambra Collection: The Alhambra Carnelian

Van Cleef & Arpels, the renowned French jewelry Maison, has unveiled its latest addition to the iconic Alhambra collection: the Alhambra Carnelian. This new creation showcases the brand’s exceptional craftsmanship and artistic vision, capturing the essence of timeless beauty and elegance. The Alhambra collection has been a symbol of Van Cleef & Arpels since its debut in 1968, characterized by its distinctive clover-shaped motif. Each piece in the collection represents luck, fortune, and a touch of whimsy, making it a beloved choice for jewelry enthusiasts around the world. The Alhambra Carnelian takes this heritage a step further, infusing it with the vibrant allure of the Carnelian gemstone.

Carnelian, known for its rich reddish-orange hue and a material incredibly dear to the Maison, has a long history and is revered for its energetic and captivating properties. In ancient times, it was believed to provide protection, stimulate creativity, and promote positive energy. Van Cleef & Arpels has carefully selected the finest carnelian stones to showcase their natural beauty and radiance in the Alhambra Carnelian collection. Today, the motifs alternate in perfect harmony on both a Vintage Alhambra bracelet and a long necklace, and a Sweet Alhambra watch, associating the soft glow of rose gold with the warm hue of Carnelian. 

Meanwhile, rose gold unveils tender, shifting reflections thanks to a guilloché effect, a signature of the collection since 2018. The sunbeam-like streaks adorning the motif impart a subtle relief to the surface of the precious metal, sparking an intense whirlwind of light that captivates the gaze. True to the signature aesthetic of the Alhambra collection, an elegant beaded contour surrounds the symbols, reflecting a savoir-faire characteristic of Van Cleef & Arpels. The guilloché-gold motifs are accentuated by the soft glow of a central golden bead.

A Haute Look At Van Cleef & Arpels Stunning New Alhambra Collection: The Alhambra Carnelian

A first for the brand, Van Cleef & Arpels reveals a reversible ring that reflects the tradition of versatility that is unique to the Maison and its distinctive emblem. Beloved styles, including the Alhambra 5 motif bracelet, 20 motif necklace and Sweet Alhambra watch, are also being introduced in the new captivating colorway. 

A Haute Look At Van Cleef & Arpels Stunning New Alhambra Collection: The Alhambra Carnelian

Thanks to the freedom and diversity it embodies, the Alhambra collection has regularly renewed the art of wearing jewelry since its creation in the late 1960s. Perpetuating this tradition, the collection is today enriched with an unprecedented design: a ring fashioned with a reversible motif. This piece features two sides made from different materials: carnelian and guilloché rose gold set with a diamond. The body of the ring, made up of three rows of cascading golden beads, was specially designed to ensure the stability and proper functioning of the pivoting motif. Perfecting this mechanism required many research and development trials to ensure the ideal motion with a smooth and regular rotation. For each ring, the different components are assembled and adjusted by hand.

Photos courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
City Guide
June 20, 2023
Exploring the Flavors: The Top 5 Mexican Restaurants in Naples
By Rianna Powell
Fendi Takes Over Costa Mesa’s South Coast Plaza With The Astrology Summer Capsule
Fashion
June 20, 2023
Fendi Takes Over The Jewel Court Of South Coast Plaza With The Astrological Summer Capsule
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Queensyard Opened A Perrier-Jouët Garden To Sip Champagne At All Summer Long In Manhattan
City Guide
June 20, 2023
Queensyard Opened A Perrier-Jouët Garden To Sip Champagne All Summer Long In Manhattan
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
The People Behind American Bar, Saint Theo’s & The Grill Just Opened Manhattan’s Latest Haute Spot: Twenty Three Grand
City Guide
June 19, 2023
The People Behind American Bar, Saint Theo’s & The Grill Just Opened Manhattan’s Latest Haute Spot: Twenty Three Grand
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami