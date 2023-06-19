Van Cleef & Arpels, the renowned French jewelry Maison, has unveiled its latest addition to the iconic Alhambra collection: the Alhambra Carnelian. This new creation showcases the brand’s exceptional craftsmanship and artistic vision, capturing the essence of timeless beauty and elegance. The Alhambra collection has been a symbol of Van Cleef & Arpels since its debut in 1968, characterized by its distinctive clover-shaped motif. Each piece in the collection represents luck, fortune, and a touch of whimsy, making it a beloved choice for jewelry enthusiasts around the world. The Alhambra Carnelian takes this heritage a step further, infusing it with the vibrant allure of the Carnelian gemstone.

Carnelian, known for its rich reddish-orange hue and a material incredibly dear to the Maison, has a long history and is revered for its energetic and captivating properties. In ancient times, it was believed to provide protection, stimulate creativity, and promote positive energy. Van Cleef & Arpels has carefully selected the finest carnelian stones to showcase their natural beauty and radiance in the Alhambra Carnelian collection. Today, the motifs alternate in perfect harmony on both a Vintage Alhambra bracelet and a long necklace, and a Sweet Alhambra watch, associating the soft glow of rose gold with the warm hue of Carnelian.

Meanwhile, rose gold unveils tender, shifting reflections thanks to a guilloché effect, a signature of the collection since 2018. The sunbeam-like streaks adorning the motif impart a subtle relief to the surface of the precious metal, sparking an intense whirlwind of light that captivates the gaze. True to the signature aesthetic of the Alhambra collection, an elegant beaded contour surrounds the symbols, reflecting a savoir-faire characteristic of Van Cleef & Arpels. The guilloché-gold motifs are accentuated by the soft glow of a central golden bead.

A first for the brand, Van Cleef & Arpels reveals a reversible ring that reflects the tradition of versatility that is unique to the Maison and its distinctive emblem. Beloved styles, including the Alhambra 5 motif bracelet, 20 motif necklace and Sweet Alhambra watch, are also being introduced in the new captivating colorway.

Thanks to the freedom and diversity it embodies, the Alhambra collection has regularly renewed the art of wearing jewelry since its creation in the late 1960s. Perpetuating this tradition, the collection is today enriched with an unprecedented design: a ring fashioned with a reversible motif. This piece features two sides made from different materials: carnelian and guilloché rose gold set with a diamond. The body of the ring, made up of three rows of cascading golden beads, was specially designed to ensure the stability and proper functioning of the pivoting motif. Perfecting this mechanism required many research and development trials to ensure the ideal motion with a smooth and regular rotation. For each ring, the different components are assembled and adjusted by hand.

Photos courtesy of Van Cleef & Arpels.