Gabrielle Union Celebrates The Premiere Of Her BET+ Project At The Miami Beach EDITION

Gabrielle Union, the multi-talented actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author, is set to captivate audiences once again with her latest project, “Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50.” This two-part special premiered on BET+ and takes viewers on a remarkable expedition across Africa as Union celebrates her 50th birthday alongside her husband, Dwyane Wade, family, friends, and loved ones. It promises to be an extraordinary voyage filled with self-reflection, cultural exploration, and the joy of reconnection.

In collaboration with Jesse Collins Entertainment and her own production company, I’ll Have Another, Union’s debut on BET+ marks a significant milestone in her career. This venture is not only a testament to her creative prowess but also a celebration of black stories that showcase shared experiences, heritage, and culture—a mission embraced by BET.

“Gabrielle Union: My Journey to 50” is an invitation to witness Union’s personal odyssey, one that spans several countries in Africa. From the breathtaking landscapes of Zanzibar to the vibrant coast of Ghana, the awe-inspiring parks of Namibia, and the lively nightlife of South Africa, Union immerses herself in the richness and diversity of the continent.

The special promises a deeply introspective experience, shedding light on Union’s past, honoring her present, and illuminating the powerful, resilient woman she has always been. Through her encounters, she gains wisdom and sheds what no longer serves her, inviting others to embark on their own journeys of self-discovery, relearning, and reconnection. It is an opportunity for audiences to celebrate their most authentic selves and embrace the transformative power of heritage and ancestral roots.

For Union, this expedition was an opportunity to satiate her lifelong thirst for knowledge and to reconnect with her own ancestry. Africa, as the birthplace of civilization, holds a special place in her heart, and she knew there was no better way to mark her 50th birthday than by returning to the continent that resonates so deeply within her soul. As Union shares her experiences, viewers will bear witness to the profound impact this journey had on her, and perhaps even find inspiration to embark on their own quests for self-discovery.

Scott Mills, President and Chief Executive Officer of BET Media Group, expressed his excitement about Union’s project and emphasized the privilege of having her as part of the BET family. Mills stated, “In this two-part special, Gabrielle takes us on a journey that is both heartfelt and heart-wrenching. We’re honored to bring this story to our audience and to serve as a home for complex black stories that celebrate and give voice to our shared experiences, heritage, and culture.”

On June 15, Gabrielle celebrated the premiere with BET+ at Basement in The Miami Beach EDITION Hotel. Guests enjoyed bowling, ice skating, and hors d’oeuvres while dancing away to the tunes of DJ PeeWee. Notable guests included Tabitha Brown, Tom Joyner, Kym Whitley, and Trina.