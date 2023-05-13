Miami’s Dining Scene Takes the Cake on Michelin’s 2023 Guide

Photo Credit: Michael Pissari

The Michelin Guide to restaurants has been a Holy Grail for discerning foodies for nearly a century, honoring the art of cuisine with its showcase of restaurants that go above, beyond, and even further in their pursuit of culinary excellence. On Thursday, the 2023 edition of the Michelin Guide Miami, Orlando, and Tampa was announced at LoanDepot Park, highlighting the three distinct culinary hotspots that make the state a premier destination for gourmet travelers and residents alike.

Drawing from a diversity of culinary traditions, the 2023 selection includes 144 restaurants and 38 types of cuisine. Of these, four restaurants joined the exclusive group of Michelin-Starred eateries: three one-Michelin-Star restaurants in Tampa—Koya, Lilac, and Rocca—and a new one-Star restaurant in Miami Beach, Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt.

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig

Tampa certainly made waves this year with these three destinations, offering unique dining experiences like Koya’s unexpected take on Japanese fare and Lilac’s sexy atmosphere at the Edition Hotel. Orlando served up some fierce competition as well with its chef’s-choice-dinner destination Soseki, where Beverage Director Benjamin Coutts received the Michelin Sommelier Award.

Photo Credit: Keir Magoulas

But when it came to overall performance, Miami took the cake, having considerably more Michelin-recognized restaurants than the other cities. With 73 recognized eateries as compared to Orlando’s 46 and Tampa’s 25, the Magic City came out on top, even against the two acclaimed hotspots. In addition to 43 recommended restaurants, the 2023 selection showcased 18 Bib Gourmands—destinations offering great food at a great value—and 12 starred restaurants in Miami.

The newest member of the starred clan, Tambourine Room is nestled inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, and the eatery serves up colorful, multicourse fare rooted in French cuisine with notable Asian influences. The best time to experience its bold sauces and gingery sides comes at the second seating of the evening, when there’s an extended menu.

Photo Credit: Michael Pissari

The only restaurant to boast two Michelin Stars on this year’s guide, L’Atelier Miami brings Chef Joël Robuchon’s philosophy to life—elevating classics with pristine technique, in the context of a Modern French menu with seasonal specialties.

Two of the Guide’s four special awards went to Miami restaurants as well. The bar team at Jaguar Sun—an intimate raw seafood and pasta spot and new addition to the Bib Gourmand lineup—received the Michelin Exceptional Cocktails Award for their unique libations. Lilac’s general manager, Matthew Braden, was bestowed the Michelin Outstanding Service Award as well.

Whether it’s for a convenient bite or an extravagant spread, Michelin’s 2023 Guide for Florida has shown once again that the Sunshine State offers some of the best in culinary, no matter the occasion. And as the best of the best, it’s doubtful Miami’s dining scene will be slowing down any time soon.