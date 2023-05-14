Photo Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis New York

The St. Regis New York is bringing the French Renaissance era to life with their recent partnership with Searchlight Pictures much-awaited film, Chevalier. Inside the landmark hotel’s gilded doors, the film comes alive through a series of immersive and exquisite experiences in conjunction with the film’s theatrical release this Spring. In partnership with Searchlight Pictures, the Chevalier Suite was created, a bookable, one-of-a-kind designer suite drawing inspiration from the movie with ornate interiors of 18th Century Paris.

In Astor Court, a special Chevalier Afternoon Tea evokes the decadence of French pastry with a patisserie-inspired tea experience complete with a live violinist. The hotel’s Cognac Room will also but fully outfitted by The Green Vase – the celebrated paper flower artist will be popping up with a boutique de fleurs featuring a custom Chevalier rose inspired by the film.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis New York

Chevalier is inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an enslaved African and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis New York

An ideal partner for the film, The St. Regis New York’s interiors draw on the grand dame hotels of Paris, a point of inspiration of the hotel’s founder John Jacob Astor IV, in 1904. Nods to the Parisian architecture still visible today include the hotel’s Beaux-Arts exterior, ornate crown molding, dramatic chandeliers, and more. Inspired by the halls of Versailles, the hotel’s ballroom and 2nd-floor event spaces (Fontainebleau, Versailles, Louis XVI) evoke the palace’s interiors with a design meant to entice European high society visiting New York.