The St. Regis New York Unveils The New “Chevalier” Suite Inspired By The Film

City Guide, Haute Hotel, News

The St. Regis New York Unveils The New "Chevalier" Suite Inspired By The FilmPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis New York

The St. Regis New York is bringing the French Renaissance era to life with their recent partnership with Searchlight Pictures much-awaited film, Chevalier. Inside the landmark hotel’s gilded doors, the film comes alive through a series of immersive and exquisite experiences in conjunction with the film’s theatrical release this Spring. In partnership with Searchlight Pictures, the Chevalier Suite was created, a bookable, one-of-a-kind designer suite drawing inspiration from the movie with ornate interiors of 18th Century Paris. 

In Astor Court, a special Chevalier Afternoon Tea evokes the decadence of French pastry with a patisserie-inspired tea experience complete with a live violinist. The hotel’s Cognac Room will also but fully outfitted by The Green Vase – the celebrated paper flower artist will be popping up with a boutique de fleurs featuring a custom Chevalier rose inspired by the film. 

The St. Regis New York Unveils The New "Chevalier" Suite Inspired By The FilmPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis New York

Chevalier is inspired by the incredible true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. The illegitimate son of an enslaved African and a French plantation owner, Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr. in a tour de force performance) rises to improbable heights in French society as a celebrated violinist-composer and fencer, complete with an ill-fated love affair and a falling out with Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton) and her court. 

The St. Regis New York Unveils The New "Chevalier" Suite Inspired By The FilmPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis New York

An ideal partner for the film, The St. Regis New York’s interiors draw on the grand dame hotels of Paris, a point of inspiration of the hotel’s founder John Jacob Astor IV, in 1904. Nods to the Parisian architecture still visible today include the hotel’s Beaux-Arts exterior, ornate crown molding, dramatic chandeliers, and more. Inspired by the halls of Versailles, the hotel’s ballroom and 2nd-floor event spaces (Fontainebleau, Versailles, Louis XVI) evoke the palace’s interiors with a design meant to entice European high society visiting New York. 

