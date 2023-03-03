Value And Reputation With Naples International Diamond Center

Founder and Owner of the International Diamond Center, Keith Leclerc, brings his philanthropic family-owned business to Naples, Florida.

Photo Credit: Internation Diamond Center

There’s nothing quite as dazzling as diamonds. For the founder and owner of the International Diamond Center, Keith Leclerc, carrying bespoke pieces transcends beyond just the diamonds he carries. What started as a passion project of purchasing ready-to-sell diamonds to acquiring rough stones, all along paying cash upfront to secure his buying position. His enthusiasm for the industry made him successful because he owned cutting facilities in Franca, Brazil and Tel Aviv, Israel. This put Keith ahead of the game as he provided polished diamonds directly to some of the biggest names in the game, including Charles Wolf, Harry Winston, and Fabrikant.

Keith quickly became extremely knowledgeable by gaining a priceless understanding of what happens behind the scenes in the diamond industry and the business savvy to take anything to the next level. Keith opened the first International Diamond Center in Clearwater in 1990 with locations between Clearwater, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia, with its newest location in Naples.

Keith’s passion for the business is contagious. He thanks his family and team members for this success. IDC’s mission is to empower consumers while making the purchasing experience as romantic and exciting as it can be. “We always live by the motto, ‘To whom much is given, much is expected,’” This inspires Keith to give back to the community, especially groups and organizations that focus on the betterment of children. “I’m now preparing the next generation to take over the company,” he says. “Although I’ll be at it until I’m gone, I’m fortunate to have other passionate family members around me daily, learning the industry and business that I love.”

Brian Stamey, VP of Marketing and Operations, helped us understand why they chose Naples for their 11th location and what they hope to bring to the community. Being extremely philanthropic and involved in every community of each location, IDC works hard to integrate any and every type of charity component into their business. Naples is next to experience this family-owned business and how they give back.

