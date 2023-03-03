Charles Woodson
From Sadelle’s At Kith To Mario Carbone & DJ Khaled’s Special Kith Treats—Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Kith In Miami Design District

City Guide, Haute Shopping, News, Travel

From Sadelle's At Kith To Mario Carbone & DJ Khaled's Special Kith Treats—Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kith In Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Kith

Kith has announced the expansion of its Miami locations with the opening of the brand’s second Miami location, Major Food Group’s ‘Sadelle’s at Kith’ inaugural Miami restaurant, and the first-ever freestanding Kith Treats store. In fact, Kith Treats will carry two bespoke Kith Treats: the first is The Khaled Crunch, by DJ Khaled, featuring Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Frosted Flakes, and Honey Bunches of Oats, and the second is The Carbone, by Mario Carbone, comprised of Chocolate Toast Crunch, toasted almonds, ground whole bean coffee, and topped with fresh mocha dust and a Carbone rainbow cookie.

From Sadelle's At Kith To Mario Carbone & DJ Khaled's Special Kith Treats—Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kith In Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Kith

This new store spans across two stories, carrying Kith’s in-house and multi-brand ready-to-wear accessories and footwear offerings for men, women, and children. The Kith Miami Design District concept mirrors that of Kith’s signature retail designs, transposed against details that embody modern elements that the Miami neighborhood is known for. With this retail expansion, Kith plans to continue to offer its customers a unique shopping experience reflective of the location’s environment. 

The brand’s quintessential neutral color palette is juxtaposed alongside vibrant shades of green, which are incorporated through the interior landscape design as a small nod to Miami’s natural beauty. Rosa Perlino, Perlato Royal, and Carrara marble floors and structures by Santamargherita Surfaces are found woven alongside wavy fluted plaster, birch wood, brass, and painted gypsum throughout both floors of the new location. The result is a sophisticated atmosphere that is light and expansive, as designed by Kith’s Founder and Creative Director, Ronnie Fieg. 

From Sadelle's At Kith To Mario Carbone & DJ Khaled's Special Kith Treats—Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kith In Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Kith

“Evolving and expanding our spaces with tact is as challenging as it is motivating. Each store must feel completely unique while retaining the red thread that runs through all of our flagships. Our new Miami Design District location feels like a true notch in our timeline. It marks our first standalone Kith Treats bar, as well as our first US Sadelle’s at Kith restaurant. After opening our first one in Paris with Jeff [Zalaznick] and Major Food Group a few years ago, I’m excited to bring our partnership to Miami,” said Fieg. 

Upon entering, a circular structure centers the space separating the menswear from the womenswear; located at the rear of the showroom is a deep hallway of changing rooms with birch-paneled walls and ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the staircase with natural light, providing strong visual contrast against the white floating steps that connect the main level to the second floor. Once upstairs, customers are met with ribbed fabric walls across the expansive circular shoe room, providing a moment of warmth against the otherwise minimal design. 

Further into the second floor is Sadelle’s at Kith, bringing Major Food Group’s renowned New York restaurant to the Design District. Whitewashed ash walls with picture frame modeling are met by a checkerboard floor, fluted ming green counter, and fluted Carrara marble header, creating a space that is both polished and inviting. Kith for Sadelle’s Miami will offer the restaurant’s signature menu items, including its famous brunch. 

From Sadelle's At Kith To Mario Carbone & DJ Khaled's Special Kith Treats—Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kith In Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of KithFrom Sadelle's At Kith To Mario Carbone & DJ Khaled's Special Kith Treats—Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kith In Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Kith

“Major Food Group and Kith’s partnership developed naturally out of mutual respect and our shared New York DNA. Our first collaboration launched in Paris, and we couldn’t be more proud to bring our beloved Sadelle’s to our new home in the Miami Design District,” said Jeff Zalaznick, Major Food Group Co-Founder.

In addition, Kith introduces the brand’s first permanent standalone Kith Treats outpost, located directly across the street from Kith’s retail location, at 84 NE 41st Street. A circular bar of Rosa Portugalo marble centralizes the 1,000 square foot space against Carrara marble barstools and stainless-steel accents, highlighted by Kith Treats’ discernible parlor-style cereal canister wall. The location will serve new and exclusive signature specials created by friends and family of Kith. For guests seated at the counter, there will be an extended menu of original Belgian waffle offerings with custom Kith branding. The space will also stock the brand’s global inline apparel capsules. 

From Sadelle's At Kith To Mario Carbone & DJ Khaled's Special Kith Treats—Here's Everything You Need To Know About Kith In Miami Design DistrictPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Kith

Seamlessly blending in with the modern, innovative aesthetic of the Miami Design District’s repertoire, this new Kith concept is set to become the neighborhood’s hautest destination.

