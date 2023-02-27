Unveiling: The Mosaic Of Memories With Robin Austin And Emillions Art

It’s official! Last week, Robin Austin completed the final mosaic master piece of the Naples Pier in partnership with Emillions Art. Participants, community members and friends gathered at the Naples Pier for the unveiling of the Mosaic of Memories.

Following months work, the commemorative artwork “Mosaic of Memories: The Naples Pier Project” was officially unveiled during a public celebration. After 2,000 photo submissions these past few weeks, Robin Austin has completed the masterpiece with an energy like never before. Every part of Naples, from Vanderbilt Beach to Port Royal, was teeming with the excitement to celebrate the city art and the rebuilding of the Naples Pier in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Photo Credit: Reagan Rule

The esteemed luxury art gallery, Emillions Art, partnered with Austin to create iconographic masterpiece of the Naples Pier in a limited Edition as a fundraising medium. Emillions hosted an evening with Haute Living and famed mosaic artist, Robin Austin, at the Naples Pier overlooking the white sand beaches and the Gulf of Mexico. The vibrant evening embodied Austin’s mission as an artist to embrace life on the pier through a colorful mosaic lens.

Photo Credit: Reagan Rule

Photo Credit: Reagan Rule

Attendees gathered on the Naples pier while Emillions President, Marlissa Gardner and Neil Pennington spoke to guests on the touching points that brought this project together. Vice mayor Mike McCabe gave a speech thanking community members and presenting the very first-limited edition for display in Naples City Hall and to First Responders for Fire & Rescue Station #1 near Cambier Park.

Artist Robin Austin also gave a speech talking about his creative and artistic process when creating the overall limited-edition piece. “We are delighted to gift these commemorative pieces to the city and to our first responders,” said Marlissa Gardner. “We also have a select few that we are selling to the community with part of the proceeds going to great causes.”

Photo Credit: Reagan Rule

In all, just 100 limited edition prints will be produced, with 80 of them being sold and 20 percent of the proceeds going to the Collier County 100 club to support the families of local responders through these difficult rebuilding times following Ian as well as the City of Naples for community restoration efforts, including the Naples Pier. 20 of the prints will be auctioned off during a series of public events with a floor price of $5,000 each and 100 percent of those proceeds going directly toward the cause.

If you are one of those interested in purchasing the limited-edition print or making a contribution to the cause visit Emillions Art at 837 Fifth Ave. S, Suite 202 or contact Emillions Art at info@emillionsart.com