New York City Welcomes Haute Leaders For The First Time At Award-Winning Marea

Haute Scene, News

Curtis Wright, Erica Wright, Jaime Richichi, Dr. Dina Strachan, Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

Over the weekend, the city that never sleeps welcomed Haute Leaders for the first time ever. Stepping into the busy streets of New York City, members of Haute Living, Haute Beauty and Haute Residence attended a celebratory dinner at Marea to honor their partnerships and commitment to the brand.

Marea is a chic Italian restaurant located in the Upper West Side, near the heart of Columbus Circle. Embracing its Italian roots and taking on a modern New York twist, Marea embodies delicious, unique plates that have received a James Beard Award, named Best New Restaurant by Bon Appetit, and hold three stars from The New York Times.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

The luxury-attracting eatery welcomed Haute Leaders as the first ever location in The Big Apple to host the group. Upon entering and mingling, guests were greeted with an intimate cocktail hour filled with buzz, booze, and bliss. The hour culminated as the Haute Leaders sat down for their three-course meal made with Marea’s finest flavors that truly embody the rich and unique tastes of coastal Italy.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Malihan

To begin the meal, guests were offered antipasti, including a nova scotia lobster embedded in melted burrata and garnished with basil and eggplant al funghetto. As the Leaders’ taste buds watered for more, the second course was served with a choice of creamy pasta, savory striped bass, and juicy dry-aged sirloin. And, of course, the meal would not be complete without decadent sweets of cioccolato, fluffy tiramisu, and chestnut monte bianco.

Guest of Werbowski, Katie Werbowski of Skin Spa NY, and Sarah Gargano

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Halihan

In between sips, bites, and chatter, Haute Leaders glamored their successes over the month, celebrated their impressive partnerships, and vented their eagerness for even more greatness in the coming months!

Sarah Gargano and Andrea Gutierrez

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Halihan

Notable attendees included Dr. Frank Lalezar, Dr. Cameron Rokhsar, Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Dr. Husam Almunajed, Dr. Anna Avaliani, Katie Werbowski, Dr. Michele Green, Dr. Dina Strachan, Dr. Jerffrey Lisiecki of Haute Beauty; Jaime Richichi, Curtis and Erica Wright of Haute Residence; Vice President of Haute Network Partnerships Andrea Gutierrez, Sarah Gargano, amongst others.

Erica and Curtis Wright

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Halihan

Dr. Anna Avaliani

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Halihan

Guest of Dr. Frank Lalezar and Dr. Frank Lalezar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason Halihan

Dr. Michele Green and Guest of Dr. Michele Green

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jason HalihanPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Jason Halihan

