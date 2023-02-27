Charles Woodson
From Naomi Campbell To Sadie Sink: Inside Alexander McQueen’s Star-Studded Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign

Celebrities, Fashion, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

There’s nothing quite like the drama that is Alexander McQueen. A house built on imagination, creativity, and transcending beyond fashion, Alexander McQueen has been known to evoke emotion through design. Thus, the latest Spring/Summer 2023 campaign is no exception, featuring bold and edgy pieces.

Captured in a series of short films by Jonas Akerlund, Alexander McQueen has released its Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign with quite the cast. Starring a diverse cast like supermodel Naomi Campbell, Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink, Guardians of the Galaxy actress Pom Klementieff, model Nyagua Ruea, model Yseult, and dancer METTE, the new campaign celebrates the strength and individuality that the fashion house iconically represents. 

Set in London, the backdrops are as powerful as the women themselves: from the mysterious interior of an underground carpark to the iconic dome of St. Paul’s Cathedral. Each character is immersed in their own world until all are finally united in a formidable community. The campaign pays homage to the brand’s eccentric styles and traditional themes of tailored silhouettes with bold color palettes, with the focal point being the intricate and detailed dresses, which feature a mix of textures, patterns, and colors. In true McQueen style, the collection also features more casual pieces such as oversized blazers, trousers, and graphic tees — tailored to perfection. Throughout the dynamic campaign, the talent are seen sporting oversized sunglasses, statement jewelry, and unique handbags, all of which add to the overall aesthetic of the collection.

The campaign is a true reflection of Alexander McQueen’s brand ethos, which is all about pushing boundaries and creating unique and innovative designs that have pristine attention to detail.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alexander McQueen

