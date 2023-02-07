Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York
Mr. Brainwash
Cover Story
Mr Brainwash Is Ready To Make His Mark On LA
Alexandre Mattiussi Haute Living Cover
Cover Story
The Art Of Authenticity: Alexandre Mattiussi Makes His Mark On Miami

This $250K Dessert (One Of The World’s Most Expensive) REALLY Says ‘I Love You’

City Guide, News, Travel

Serendipity3Photo Credit: Serendipity3

Have you ever imagined that ordering a hot chocolate could cost you $250K? Well, this is reality — and if you’re on the hunt for the ultimate Valentine’s Day present, this has got to be it.

Serendipity3Photo Credit: Serendipity3

This V-Day, NYC sweet spot Serendipity3 is offering up an uber-luxe version of its signature Diamond Frrrozen Hot Chocolate. This version is served in a Serendipity3 goblet dripping with Austrian crystals made by Kellie DeFries (otherwise known as “Crystal Ninja”) that’s filled with the restaurant’s iconic blend of 14 exotic cocoas, topped with a cloud of whipped cream, sprinkled with edible “diamond” glitter, and 23K edible gold gilded chocolate shavings with gold straws that accompany a gilded chocolate sphere filled with edible diamonds.

Serendipity3Photo Credit: Serendipity3

And here is where the price tag really comes in: the libation is topped with a Lorraine Schwartz designed handmade 18k white gold diamond bypass ring with a 0.69 carat natural fancy pink heart shape diamond and a 0.77 carat natural very light blue pear shape diamond surrounded by 1.15 carats of white diamond pave. See what I mean? It’s the ultimate way to say ‘I love you.’

Serendipity3 is located at 225 E 60th St, New York, NY 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Chicago Bulls x Off White
Fashion
February 7, 2023
Off-White & The Chicago Bulls Just Dropped A Capsule Collection In Tribute To Virgil Abloh
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Entrepreneur
February 7, 2023
Entrepreneur Matt Ganzak And His Motto To Move Fast, Move Ridiculously Fast
By Anna Block
Seema Bansal Of Beloved Luxury Flower Brand, Venus Et Fleur, Shares Her Top Valentine's Day Picks
Haute Shopping
February 3, 2023
Seema Bansal Chadha Of Beloved Luxury Flower Brand, Venus Et Fleur, Shares Her Top Valentine’s Day Picks
By Adrienne Faurote
The Fleur Room
City Guide
February 3, 2023
Where & What You Need To Be Drinking This Winter In LA
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami