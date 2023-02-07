Photo Credit: Courtesy of Off-White Off-White is celebrating late creative director Virgil Abloh’s legacy and passion for basketball and his hometown by joining forces with the legendary NBA team, the Chicago Bulls. The limited edition capsule dropped on Farfetch Beat, the new concept retail series introducing exclusive product experiences to a global audience. The Off-White x Chicago Bulls capsule introduces four limited edition designs, with a portion of the collection’s proceeds donated to the Virgil Abloh Foundation.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Off-White

The collection celebrates Abloh’s great love for basketball and his home city, Chicago. The capsule was conceived with the ambition of creating a special collection celebrating the deep connection between the luxury fashion brand and the sports team. The exclusive capsule collection comprises four limited edition items: a t-shirt, a hoodie, and two exclusive patched Varsity Jackets in two colorways, all showcasing a new logo created especially for the Off-White and Chicago Bulls collaboration.

The steel gray and navy jackets are emblazoned with the Chicago Bulls mascot, Benny the Bull, and a “Bulls” motif on the back. Double quotation marks pay subtle homage to Virgil Abloh’s enduring signal to question and reimagine everything. Meanwhile, the red-and-cream iteration plays on the idea of debut seasons in sport and fashion – the Bulls’ in 1966 and Off-White’s in 2013. Uniting the designs is the brand’s iconic Diag-stripe print on the sleeve.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Off-White

The hoodie and t-shirt simplify the jacket’s iconography with navy blue designs featuring the collection’s monikers, with “Off-White” on the front and “Bulls” and “Abloh” on the back, accompanied by the caricature-style mascot.

The capsule collection debuted in Paris last month on the day the Bulls played the Detroit Pistons in what was a momentous event in the sporting calendar, and it represents collegiate styles underpinned by an irreverent spirit.

The capsule collection is available in select Off-White Stores, online here, and exclusively on FARFETCH.