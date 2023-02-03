

There’s no denying that Seema Bansal Chadha knows luxury. At the helm of the most luxurious custom floral company, Venus et Fleur, Bansal Chadha has built a brand alongside her husband, Sunny Chadha, that truly specializes in life’s most precious moments. Ahead, Bansal Chadha exclusively shares her ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide for every loved one on your list this season.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Venus et Fleur

A ROMANTIC GETAWAY

Photo Credit: Courtesy

A weekend stay at Airellas Château de Versailles. If you’re looking for a magical experience, it can’t get better than staying at this enchanting château right outside the capital of love, Paris. From soaking in their stunning architecture while sipping champagne to taking a beautiful private tour of the property’s grounds, you really can’t go wrong by jetting off to this dream weekend escape, which is on my list for sure!

LUXURY FLORAL ARRANGEMENT

A Large Black Square with Red Roses is a classic arrangement and Venus et Fleur’s most popular item for a reason! Nothing says I love you quite like timeless red roses. Venus et Fleur’s original eternity roses live for a year without the need for water or any other maintenance. All you have to do is sit and admire this arrangement, just as you do when you gaze upon your partner daily.

COUPLES SPA DAY

Couples Facials at Biologique Recherche is a bit more uncommon but should definitely be common. It’s honestly one of my favorite things to do with my hubby. Not only do I love all Biologique Recherche products, but their spa is out of this world. I won’t lie, my hubby was a skeptic at first, but now he’s definitely into Biologique Recherche facials (and their products), just like me.

TRADITIONAL FLOWERS

The Aphrodite Arrangement is a fantastic gift if you’re looking for something more traditional yet aesthetically beautiful in all seasons. The Aphrodite arrangement from Venus et Fleur is a fantastic option. The 12 long-stemmed roses retain their beauty for a year, again, without the need for water. The packaging is far from your run-of-the-mill bouquet sleeve! Unboxing this arrangement alone is such a unique experience in itself. If you’re really feeling lovestruck, you can also add a box of decadent Belgian chocolate bonbons to your order. These chocolates are carefully made and shipped straight from Belgium. Nothing screams I love you, in all languages, like a box of chocolate and beautiful roses.

A DETOXING MASSAGE

Lymphatic Drainage Massage is the ultimate reset gift. Give the gift of a Brazilian lymphatic drainage massage to your significant other, as it has incredible benefits for the body, from removing a bulk of waste and toxins by migrating lymph for processing to sculpting your physique in an hour. I personally love to get these massages at IMD a few times a month. They make me feel so rejuvenated! Not only does it show your loved one they’re deserving of relaxation but that you also care about their health.

GOOD ENERGY

An Evil Eye Arrangement is the perfect pick for the person in your life who loves and believes in the evil eye. This arrangement is a gorgeous way to show you care to protect their home from any bad energy directed their way and aim always to keep their space safe and full of positive energy. In essence, you are gifting all the good vibes.

A TIMEPIECE

In particular, the Patek Nautilus Ref. 5712/1R. If you’re looking for that extra special gift, I’ve been eyeing this beauty by Patek Philippe for a while now, and I’m sure your significant other would be just as over the moon as I would be to receive this treasure. It’s so breathtaking, perfect for every day, and a timeless investment piece.

DIAMONDS

Diamonds from London Jewelers — They say diamonds are a girl’s best friend; I say they’re anyone’s best friend! You can gift top-tier quality diamonds or insanely gorgeous gems from the best jeweler in the US, maybe even the world, London Jewelers in NY. This is where I get all of my most cherished jewels. Luckily, you can never go wrong with gifting jewels!

CUSTOM JEWELRY

The Carolina Bucci Crystal Custom Bracelet is my go-to gift that I get for someone special in my life. I am obsessed with crystals and crystal energy. I custom-make these bracelets on the website. They always turn out so beautiful, and I love that it has the element of intention. People constantly ask about it. What a perfect time of the year, sending intentions using crystals and gifting to your love! One year I got one for myself and my hubby; you can pick the exact crystals and the string color so it can go with their aesthetic.