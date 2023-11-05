Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gigi C

For the first time, luxury swim, active, and loungewear brand, GIGI C, is opening its doors to the public with its Holiday Shop at The Grove in Los Angeles. From November 1st to December 23rd, The Grove will invite fans of Gigi Caruso’s line to shop the latest collection in person at the brand’s debut pop-up which will take place in their new VIP showroom space that opened this past August. The space used to be home to Barneys New York until its closing in 2019. Since then, Caruso has officially made the location her home to her popular brand and hopes to uphold the same legacy as Barney’s.

Backed by A-Listers like Irina Shayk, Candice Swanepoel, Eva Longoria, and more, GIGI C is now inviting everyone in the LA area to shop her celeb-approved line. Since the brand’s inception in 2017, GIGI C has been redefining what it means to blend luxury with comfortability based on the belief that a functional swimsuit should enhance your style rather than inhibit it. Caruso began by deconstructing her old swimsuits and reframing them into chic styles that have evolved into the brand’s signature aesthetic of clean lines, architectural shapes, and refined details. This aesthetic has transferred over to her entire brand’s expansion which now consists of swim, active, and loungewear.

Known for their iconic swimsuits, like the Surfsuit that went viral a few months ago, GIGI C will be offering all of their fan-favorite classics and new pieces in person so customers can get a first-hand look and feel of the line’s exceptional quality with the one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

The GIGI C Holiday Shop is now open to visit at The Grove in Los Angeles.