Stella McCartney Celebrates Spring/Summer 23 Adidas Collection With A Star-Studded Event In LA

Haute Scene, News

Stella McCartney
Cara Delevingne, Stella McCartney, Leslie Mann, Kate Hudson

Photo Credit: BFA

Stella McCartney hosted the mother of all parties yet again. The British designer hosted a legendary party in L.A on Feb. 2 in celebration of her 18 year partnership with adidas and to showcase its new Spring/Summer 23 collection. Kicking off the biggest weekend in music, the unique collaboration took over LA’s famous Henson Recording Studios for an iconic evening that brought together music and fashion.

Stella McCartney
The Haim sisters

Photo Credit: BFA

Paying homage to Stella’s love of and deep heritage in music, the party, a first of its kind for adidas by Stella McCartney, featured a DJ performance by Zuri Marley and live performances from Minke, Koffee, MUNA, and Beth Ditto alongside a celebration of movement through an immersive roller-skating piece by LA Roller Girls – presenting the Spring Summer 23 adidas by Stella McCartney drop in motion.

Stella McCartney
Ringo Starr

Photo Credit: BFA

A line-up of next-generation trailblazers and friends of the Stella McCartney house attended, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Matt Bellamy, Orlando Bloom, Sabrina Carpenter, Pauline Chalamet, Emma Chamberlain, Madelyn Cline, Noah Cyrus, Cara Delevingne, Nia Dennis, Phoebe Gates, Ivy Getty, Kim Gordon, Dave Grohl, Beck Hansen, Dree Hemingway, Kate Hudson, Paris Jackson, Norah Jones, Alicia Keys, Karlie Kloss, Charlotte Lawrence, Julian Lennon, Demi Lovato, Leslie Mann, Måneskin, James Marsden, Paul McCartney, Clara McGregor, Esther McGregor, Miguel, Orville Peck, Nicole Richie, Evan Ross, Diana Silvers, Benito Skinner, Ringo Starr, Anya Taylor-Joy, Tinashe, Tinx , Sofi Tukker, Liv Tyler, Scout Willis, Tallulah Willis, Shailene Woodley, Jaime Xie, and Truly Young.

Stella McCartney
Miguel

Photo Credit: BFA

The key collections showcased at the party included:

Stella McCartney
Demi Lovato

Photo Credit: BFA

ICONS: Blending sport and style through contemporary cuts, the capsule sees iconic adidas by Stella McCartney designs reimagined in staple shades of black, grey and white – providing next-gen athletes with a timeless blank canvas to move with purpose. Featured for the first time is the Sportswear Run Shoe, an all-new gender-neutral silhouette made in part from natural and renewable materials.

Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney and Dave Grohl

Photo Credit: BFA

TRUENATURE: Designed for exploring the world outside, the collection captures a contemporary take on Earth and weather satellite images alongside conceptual contours and ley lines of maps. With leading technologies such as Parley Ocean Plastic and WIND.RDY, the collection has been crafted to protect the next generation of active activists. The TRUENATURE collection is available from 16th Feb on adidas.com and via the adidas app.

Stella McCartney
The Haim sisters and Anya Taylor-Joy

Photo Credit: BFA

 

