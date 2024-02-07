HB
Haute Shopping, News | February 7, 2024

A Luxurious Love: The 2024 Haute Living Valentine’s Day Gift Guide

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Give the gift of luxurious love this season with the best haute gifts for Valentine’s Day. From CHANEL and Patek Philippe to Dior Beauty and Venus et Fleur, this is the official 2024 Haute Living Valentine’s Day Gift Guide.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36mm in Everose gold
Venus et Fleur large heart box, $549; click here to purchase
Louis Vuitton Revival mule, $915; click here to purchase
Dior Mini Lady Dior bag, $5,500; click here to purchase
Chanel necklace from the Spring/Summer 2024, Act 1 collection in metal, $925; click here to purchase
Dior Beauty Rouge Dior #999 lipstick, $49; click here to purchase
Fendi Match white suede low tops, $930; click here to purchase
Vacheron Constantin Overseas Self-Winding, $58,500; click here to purchase
Cartier Love Bracelet in 18-karat rose gold, $11,900; click here to purchase
Brunello Cucinelli linen shirt, $830; click here to purchase similar
The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow, $210; click here to purchase
Gucci Horsebit 1955 mini bag in pink, $4,300; click here to purchase
Bulgari B.Zero1 ring, $6,250; click here to purchase
Patek Philippe Calatrava Reference 4997/200R, $38,440; click here to purchase
Hermès Cheval en Coeur tie, $260; click here to purchase
Loro Piana Extra Bag, $3,500; click here to purchase
Dyson Airwrap Complete Long in Nickel/Copper, $599; click here to purchase
Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti® Open Heart Pendant in yellow gold, $7,500; click here to purchase
Avi & Co. Iced Collection timepiece in 18-karat rose gold, 40mm (also available in 37mm and 44mm), price upon
request; click here to purchase
Ferragamo Fiamma bag, $2,200; click here to purchase
Harry Winston Premier Valentine’s Day Automatic 36mm, price upon request; click here to purchase
Gama iQ Perfetto in rose gold, $400; click here to purchase
Diptyque Roses Large candle, $220; click here to purchase
Akris Little Anna Hobo Bag, $1,990; click here to purchase
Cult Gaia
Cult Gaia Flowers Amore arrangement, ranging from $398-$898 for the varying size of arrangements; click here to purchase

Related Articles

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury
Entrepreneur

Seiko’s THE GIFT OF TIME Exhibits Influence Of Japanese Culture And Luxury

By Haute Living

Within the world’s largest continent, Japan boasts a distinctive history and heritage.

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila
News

Haute Living Celebrates Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari With Cincoro Tequila

By Adrienne Faurote

Last night, Haute Living toasted to the November 2024 Boston cover stars Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari.

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter
Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Launches Exclusive Winter Capsule With Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli has unveiled its new winter capsule collections exclusively sold on Net-A-Porter and Mr. Porter.

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow
Cover Story

This Is The New Project That’s Inspiring Diplo’s Creative Flow

By Laura Schreffler

This is the newest project in Diplo’s life that is setting his creative juices flowing and his soul on fire.

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour
City Guide

Clean Eating Oasis, Carrot Express, Makes Its Grand Debut In Sunset Harbour

By Adrienne Faurote

Carrot Express, Miami’s cherished clean-eating destination, has opened its latest location in the luxurious neighborhood of Sunset Harbour.

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit
City Guide

The Wellness Oasis: Where Miami Art Week Meets Mind, Body & Spirit

By Adrienne Faurote

This Art Week in Miami, The Wellness Oasis, presented by Chase, will be offering a variety of self-care practices

