Fashion, Haute Shopping | November 28, 2023

Inside Tod’s Newly Revamped Boutique On Madison Avenue

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Manhattan’s legendary Madison Avenue is hauter than ever with its recent renovations and revamping of the Avenue’s luxury brands’ flagship stores. The latest to re-open its doors is the iconic Italian House, Tod’s. After an extensive remodeling, the brand’s boutique at 650 Madison Avenue is now welcoming customers into the shop, just in time for the holiday season. Their newest venture reflects that of a quintessential Italian lifestyle and modern sophistication. 

Inside Tod's Newly Revamped Boutique On Madison AvenuePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tod’s

For more than two decades, Tod’s flagship store has stood as a prominent presence in Manhattan’s most prestigious shopping district. Occupying a sprawling 2,400 square feet, every element and detail of this space has been carefully curated to accentuate and harmonize with the exquisite and intricate craftsmanship of Tod’s exceptional products.

Inside Tod's Newly Revamped Boutique On Madison AvenuePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tod’s

The boutique is bathed in natural sunlight that pours in through grand, fourteen-foot-tall windows, casting a radiant glow upon the pristine white travertine floors, enveloping the entire store in luminance. The design of the boutique adheres to a sleek and linear aesthetic, featuring interior walls cloaked in the brand’s signature “Vachetta” leather, naturally tanned to perfection. In front of these leather-clad walls, panels of Pietra Grigia di Vicenza stone float gracefully, creating a captivating and textured backdrop that beautifully enhances the presentation of Tod’s products.

When entering the shop, guests are greeted with a floor-to-ceiling rosewood bookcase-style display serving as the backdrop, showcasing a large travertine table designed by Angelo Mangiarotti in 1971. The space is made up with vintage armchairs and sofas that have been reinterpreted in Vacchetta leather and fabric. Along the 60th street windows, a double-sided bookcase in mirrored stainless steel and leather juxtaposes the ready-to-wear, shoes, and handbags using narrow screens in carved travertine tiles and leather. Each detail of the boutique showcases the brand’s commitment to meticulous craftsmanship, quality, and a sophisticated aesthetic.

Inside Tod's Newly Revamped Boutique On Madison AvenuePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tod’s

The renovated boutique is home to men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, accessories, and footwear collections, including Tod’s icons such as the Gommino and Di Bag as well as the new T Timeless collection. The new 2023 Holiday collection will also be showcased for the season. The flagship also will host an exclusive customization service called My Di Bag, allowing clients to personalize their very own Di bag through initials or special lettering in select colors.

Tod’s is now open for visitors at 650 Madison Avenue New York, NY 10022.

