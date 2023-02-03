How Nicole Fenech’s Tattoo Artistry Helps Women Feel Beautiful Again

Tattoos can be used as a form of self-expression and a reminder of a person’s strength and resilience. For example, someone who has gone through a challenging experience like breast cancer or domestic abuse may choose to get a tattoo that symbolizes their journey and healing. This tattoo will remind them of their strength and resilience and help them feel more confident and empowered.

Nicole Fenech is the owner of Venus Artistry Brows and Lash Studio and is a cosmetic tattoo and professional lash artist who helps women feel beautiful again through her artistry. She creates tattoos that cover scars and other skin imperfections, giving her clients a renewed sense of confidence and self-esteem.

Fenech’s clients love coming to see her; they feel loved and cared for in a very professional environment. She provides a safe space for them to share their experiences and trust her with tattooing them. Her down-to-earth approach makes her clients feel comfortable and at ease.

Fenech’s well-educated in cosmetic tattooing, lip blush, eyebrows, plus nipple tattooing for post-breast cancer survivors. She’s also trained in eyelash artistry and is a perfectionist with every treatment she does. Additionally, Fenech studied at the Nature Care College in kinesiology, holistic counseling, plus energetic and spiritual healing, providing her with the tenderness and compassion she needs to nurture her clients.

Fenech’s wisdom encourages people to pursue their passions and believe in themselves. She encourages people to find out how to get the ball rolling for themselves. Life is to be lived, and she wants her clients to understand that everyone counts, no matter who they are or where they are in their life journey. Fenech sees herself in the future teaching and empowering women and helping like-minded, passionate people like herself. She wants to motivate other women to go for it and back themselves and their dreams.

Tattoos can make someone feel beautiful again by covering up imperfections, symbolizing strength and resilience, and allowing for self-expression. It’s important to note that what makes someone feel beautiful is subjective and personal. Some people may feel beautiful because of a tattoo that covers a scar, others may feel beautiful after getting a tattoo that represents something meaningful to them, and others may feel beautiful because of the design and artistry of the tattoo.

Written in partnership with Ascend