Photo Credit: Chris Joriann Photography

Palm Beach’s iconic Brazilian Court Hotel was all feathers, flames, and flavors as its resident fine dining restaurant, Café Boulud, celebrated its 20th anniversary Rio de Janeiro-style with a festive Carnival-themed celebration hosted by Chef Daniel Boulud himself. The property’s magical courtyard was alive with Brazilian dancers outfitted in lavish feathered costumes, fire performers, a drum line, and a rousing samba beat, all adding to the excitement of the evening.

During the event, “One Night in Rio,” guests toasted the renowned, Michelin-starred French chef and restaurateur with flutes full of bespoke champagnes. Delectable passed hors d’oeuvres in abundance were accompanied by elaborate food stations, two of which were manned by notable former Café Boulud Executive Chefs, Rick Mace and Zach Bell. Among the offerings was Chef Boulud’s own version of moqueca, a traditional Brazilian fish stew, which the chef teasingly noted has received a stamp of approval from Brazil.

“Brazilian Court is the jewel of Palm Beach, and Café Boulud is the gem,” remarked Boulud during his speech. He went on to graciously thank his team for its undying support over the last two decades, making special mention of the owner of The Brazilian Court, Richard Schlesinger. “Twenty years ago, Richard was crazy enough to call me and say, Daniel, I purchased The Brazilian Court, and I would love for you to do a Café Boulud,” said Chef Boulud. “Thank you for still being crazy — because you are still with me after 20 years!”

Boulud has a longstanding relationship with Palm Beach. In fact, Café Boulud Palm Beach was his first restaurant located outside of New York. Additionally, his wife Kathryn is a part-time Palm Beach resident. The chef acknowledged the increasing popularity of the city and emphasized his restaurant’s unwavering commitment to keeping its food, cocktail, wine, and beverage programs relevant as new generations of Café Boulud patrons emerge. “Palm Beach is growing, and we are growing with it,” he said.

Café Boulud Palm Beach is located with The Brazilian Court Hotel at 301 Australian Avenue.