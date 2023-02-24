Charles Woodson
Charles Woodson Announced As Haute Wine Society's Newest Ambassador During Super Bowl LVII
Guess Which Celebrity Champagne Is Being Exclusively Poured At The Oscars?

Haute Wine + Spirits

FLEUR de MIRAVAL,Photo Credit: FLEUR de MIRAVAL

For the second year in a row, one A-list actor’s Champagne venture is being served exclusively at the Academy Awards. But whose?

That honor would belong to Brad Pitt, whose relationship with the Academy is apparently stronger now than it was after he won two trophies: h a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for 2020’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and a Best Picture trophy for 2014’s 12 Years a Slave, with another five nominations to boot. And now, one of Hollywood’s most handsome men is continuing that relationship in a different capacity.

Brad PittPhoto Credit: Fleur de Miraval

For the second year in a row, Pitt’s Champagne, Fleur de Miraval, will be the Champagne poured at the 95th Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday, March 12. For those unfamiliar, Fleur de Miraval is the only Champagne house exclusively devoted to rosé Champagne. It is a collaborative project between three families: the Pitt family, an owner of Château Miraval in Provence; the Perrin family, owners of Château de Beaucastel; and the Péters family, who have put down roots in the heart of Champagne for six generations.

Fleur de Miraval is a rosé Champagne composed of 75% Chardonnay and 25% Pinot Noir; 25% grapes. Only 20,000 bottles of its first edition were produced. Which means: Oscar guests are in for a truly (sparkling) treat.

Brad PittPhoto Credit: Fleur de Miraval

 

