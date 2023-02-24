Charles Woodson
Haute Wine + Spirits
Charles Woodson Announced As Haute Wine Society’s Newest Ambassador During Super Bowl LVII
Salvatore Ferragamo
Cover Story
Like A Fine Wine: How Il Borro CEO Salvatore Ferragamo Is Celebrating 30 Years Of Growth
Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York

Kim Kardashian Stuns In The New Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign

Fashion, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana by Mert & Marcus

On the heels of curating the “Ciao Kim” collection presented in Milan in September 2022, Kim Kardashian is photographed by the famous duo Mert & Marcus for her debut as the muse and face of the new Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. The series of signature shots features the SKIMS mogul pictured in head-to-toe iridescent looks in which sensuality and elegance are amplified by the dense photo’s black-and-white effect that brings the viewer into an intimate dimension for the brand.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana by Mert & Marcus

The camera follows Kardashian through the rooms of an Italian villa where the spaces are imbued with the history of its objects and of those who have lived there, serving as the perfect backdrop for the new muse and the collection. The clothes and accessories come from a singular reinterpretation of Dolce & Gabbana’s iconic 1990s and 2000s archives, which belong to the same legendary garments that have so often inspired Kardashian throughout her life and career. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana by Mert & Marcus

Shot after shot, the new campaign is a journey through Dolce & Gabbana’s most authentic DNA, in which new meanings meet the unmistakable characters that have made the brand’s history: a universal language that gives a voice to everyone’s desires and aspirations.Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana by Mert & Marcus

PREVIOUS POST
City Guide
February 24, 2023
Café Boulud Palm Beach Marks Its 20th Anniversary At The Brazilian Court With A Carnival-Style Celebration
By Robin Hodes
FLEUR de MIRAVAL,
Haute Wine + Spirits
February 24, 2023
Guess Which Celebrity Champagne Is Being Exclusively Poured At The Oscars?
By Laura Schreffler
Fendi Kicks Off Milan Fashion Week With A Show Inspired By Delfina Delettrez Fendi’s Style
Fashion
February 23, 2023
Fendi Kicks Off Milan Fashion Week With A Show Inspired By Delfina Delettrez Fendi’s Style
By Adrienne Faurote
An Inside Look At Daniel Lee’s First Collection For Burberry
Fashion
February 23, 2023
An Inside Look At Daniel Lee’s First Collection For Burberry
By Adrienne Faurote

Los Angeles

New York

Miami