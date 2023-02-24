Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana by Mert & Marcus

On the heels of curating the “Ciao Kim” collection presented in Milan in September 2022, Kim Kardashian is photographed by the famous duo Mert & Marcus for her debut as the muse and face of the new Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. The series of signature shots features the SKIMS mogul pictured in head-to-toe iridescent looks in which sensuality and elegance are amplified by the dense photo’s black-and-white effect that brings the viewer into an intimate dimension for the brand.

The camera follows Kardashian through the rooms of an Italian villa where the spaces are imbued with the history of its objects and of those who have lived there, serving as the perfect backdrop for the new muse and the collection. The clothes and accessories come from a singular reinterpretation of Dolce & Gabbana’s iconic 1990s and 2000s archives, which belong to the same legendary garments that have so often inspired Kardashian throughout her life and career.

Shot after shot, the new campaign is a journey through Dolce & Gabbana’s most authentic DNA, in which new meanings meet the unmistakable characters that have made the brand’s history: a universal language that gives a voice to everyone’s desires and aspirations. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolce&Gabbana by Mert & Marcus