The Lexi, The First Cannabis-Friendly Hotel In Las Vegas, Is Set To Open This Spring

City Guide, News, Travel

The Lexi
Exterior by day

Photo Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts

There’s a new hotel opening in Las Vegas this spring, and it has an unusual, very progressive concept. The former Artisan Hotel Boutique — located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Downtown Las Vegas and the eclectic Las Vegas Arts District — underwent a multi-million dollar renovation and is now evolving into The Lexi – Elevations Hotels and Resorts, a new 64 room hotel concept that will be the first in Las Vegas to introduce the idea of cannabis-friendly hospitality.

The Lexi
Pool grass wall

Photo Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts

Embracing its small and cheeky mentality, The Lexi will feature all new guest rooms and suites, including an entire fourth floor that will be designated cannabis-friendly with each room featuring a state-of-the-art RestorAir filtration system that employs Advanced Oxidation Cell (AOC) technology. While normalizing the idea of cannabis in travel, The Lexi is also focused on offering a delicious and inspired culinary and cocktail program, as well as launching a spring/summer pool party season that is designed to provide a high-energy good time.

The Lexi
Lobby

Photo Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts

The Lexi will be home to a new Cajun inspired steakhouse concept helmed by Executive Chef Jordan Savell (Hell’s Kitchen, Season 19), the newly designed Artisan Bar & Lounge, The Lexi Pool (one of Las Vegas’s only European style pool experiences), and the re-imagined Chapel Room. Additionally, The Lexi has created a new grand lobby that welcomes guests in from their travels, as well as calls out to locals seeking a seriously good hang. Serving as the nucleus of The Lexi social scene, the lobby is designed to transform for live music and intimate entertainment concepts, and is highlighted by its towering ceilings, a one-of-a-kind indoor water feature, and a new walk-up cafe that will offer breakfast, late night treats and cocktail service.

The LexiPhoto Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts

he Lexi is perfectly situated to create a new type of hotel in Las Vegas that celebrates the excitement of the city, while also offering guests a non-gaming, urban oasis that is close to the action, but set in its own Shangri-La like setting.

The Lexi
Penthouse

Photo Credit: Elevations Hotels and Resorts

The Lexi Las Vegas is located at 1501 West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89102

