DREAMING OF A WINTER TRIP BUT DON’T KNOW WHERE TO GO? CHECK OUT THESE SNOWY AND SUNNY DESTINATIONS FOR A LITTLE INSPO!

APUKKA

Photo Credit: Apukka Resort

Are you ready for a holiday-friendly adventure to the North Pole? If so, Rovaniemi, the Finnish Lapland home of Santa Claus, should be your trip du jour — especially if you’re on his “nice” list. You’ve all seen those glorious glass-topped igloos, and the comfy and cozy “Kammi” suites are the move here, giving guests the opportunity to see the magnificent aurora borealis in all of its unobstructed glory under a sky that seems bigger, clearer, and more awe-inspiring than anywhere else in the world. The resort also offers all of the exciting adventure activities that one would expect at the Arctic Circle, such as Northern Lights-seeking, husky and reindeer tours, snowmobile excursions, horseback riding, ice fishing, fatbiking, and snowshoeing. Cap your evenings in sublime warmth at the property’s Restaurant Aitta, where you’ll be surrounded by century-old timber log walls, a crackling fireplace, and the majestic winter landscape of Lake Olkka as you indulge in traditional Nordic cuisine inside. As a whole, this is an entirely unmissable experience.

Tutkijantie 28, 96900 Rovaniemi, Finland

AMANGIRI

Photo Credit: Amangiri

Amangiri is widely known to be one of the best resorts in the world, and for a good reason: This starkly beautiful property, built into 600 acres of sweeping valley in southern Utah overlooking the Southwest’s iconic flat-topped mesa rock formations, is totally private and as luxurious as they come. Amangiri means “peaceful mountain,” and that’s the vibe here entirely at a resort accessible by car or private plane only. Stay in a suite, home, or at Camp Sarika (a tented pavilion with indoor living and dining areas as well as fire pits and plunge pools, five minutes away across the desert), and enjoy all the resort has to offer: a spa that includes a steam room, sauna, cold plunge pool, and heated step pool, as well as a flotation pavilion, gym, and a Pilates studio;Native American-inspired cuisine with global accents; evenings incorporating Navajo storytelling and music; and even a special dining experience nestled within sandstone walls. Spend your days bundled up and exploring the natural wonders of the area — from the twisting slot canyons to hanging gardens of Lake Powell — horseback riding; on-property hiking trails; private air tours of Grand Canyon National Park, Bryce Canyon National Park, or Monument Valley; or even a sunrise hot-air balloon ride for a truly magical moment.

1 Kayenta Road, Canyon Point, UT 84741

BADRUTT’S PALACE

Photo Credit: Badrutt’s Palace

St. Moritz has long been considered the go-to wintertime haunt of the jet set, and post-Covid nothing has changed. This tiny Swiss mountain town embodies absolute luxury, and no hotel is more glamorous than the iconic Badrutt’s Palace. The Golden Age of travel is present and accounted for at this timeless property (which first opened its doors in 1896), where the past and present co-mingle in areas like the wood-paneled Le Grand Hall, where soft and elegant piano music accompanies a traditional afternoon tea. Two-Michelin-star and 17-Gault-Millau holder Andreas Caminada is on site to create beautifully presented gourmet dishes at Le Restaurant, while La Coupole/Matsuhisa showcases a completely different kind of fare courtesy of the one and only Chef Nobu Matsuhisa. Guests who prefer dining and dancing should block out several evenings on the calendar right now for King’s Social House by Jason Atherton (a fun new concept launched in 2018), where international DJs get the party started within walls designed by street artists Bane & Pest. A short walk over the street and up a few steps leads you to the center of the village and the 364-year-old Chesa Veglia, a former farmhouse with regional Swiss flair that today houses two bars and three restaurants for lovers of authentic Italian pizza, elegant French cuisine, and rustic Swiss specialties. There’s also the legendary Badrutt’s Palace Service on Corviglia Mountain, as well as the Paradiso Mountain Club & Restaurant, which always gets people dancing as they après. After all that dining, skiing, and indulging, Palace Wellness is a good place to receive some luxury pampering. From the glorious indoor infinity pool with its grandiose backdrop, to the heated outdoor pool, to a serious hydrotherapy circuit with salt steam saunas, it’s truly the best way to cap a day in the most luxurious winter locale in the world.

Via Serlas 27, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland

FOUR SEASONS RESORT AND RESIDENCES JACKSON HOLE

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Jackson Hole

The iconic Four Seasons Resort and Residences Jackson Hole is kicking off its winter season with a whole new look. As designed by Wimberly Interiors, the newly refreshed guest rooms and suites perfectly enhance the luxury mountain experience with natural elements set against a subtle earth tone palette. The hotel is also introducing refreshed vanities and mirrors, furniture, artwork, beds, lighting, wall coverings, carpets, and a private bar. Lovers of Yellowstone are going to want to experience all that cold, fresh air — especially because the property is offering guests a chance to spot the elusive gray wolf population of Yellowstone National Park as part of a day-long excursion in partnership with Jackson Hole Wildlife Safaris and Yellowstone Safari Company. The experience begins with a flyover journey of the greater Yellowstone basin. Upon arrival in the park, learn about the history, movement, and behavior patterns of the gray wolf. There is an opportunity to potentially see wolves in their natural habitat, in addition to moose, elk, bison, and bears. A portion of the proceeds of each trip are donated to both the Yellowstone Wolf Project and Environmental Defense Fund in an effort to preserve and protect this endangered population. And although this is by far the most awe-inspiring adventure, there are other winter-friendly activities, too, including indulging in the hotel’s gourmet hot chocolate cart, a private dining experience in the elegant library, and an all-new après experience at the slopeside Ascent Lounge, as well as festive chai-scented spa treatments. Winter is coming, you say? Here, you’ll not only be ready for it, you’ll be embracing it.

7680 Granite Loop Road, Teton Village, WY 83025

THE REYKJAVIK EDITION

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig

That Reykjavik Edition is one of the hottest spots in Europe is ironic given that it’s located in one of the coldest countries. Yet this gorgeously designed new hotel simultaneously manages to be both cool and haute. Hotelier Ian Schrager used his Midas touch to create something that has, up until now, not existed in this land of hot springs, volcanic rock, and Game of Thrones: something trendy. Designed in partnership with local architecture firm T.ark and New York-based studio Roman and Williams with the guidance of ISC (Ian Schrager Company) design, the hotel subtly captures the spirit of Reykjavík with its ebony façade of charred shou sugi ban timber (a clear nod to Iceland’s dramatic lava landscape) and its quintessentially dramatic Edition entrance: a canopy with its underside illuminated by 12,210 glass LED nodes. On its harborside perch against glorious mountain views, the hotel is in a flawless location at the heart of the city: adjacent to Harpa — the landmark concert hall and conference center whose multicolored glass façade was designed by the celebrated Icelandic and Danish artist Olafur Eliasson — and just minutes from Laugavegur, the main shopping street in downtown Reykjavík. But you may not want to leave with all that’s in store for you here — especially if you’re staying in the one-bedroom Penthouse suite, which features its own custom Edition scent and its own private terrace overlooking the harbor and Harpa. The food and beverage offerings make it hard to venture off hotel grounds as well. There’s the lobby bar with its volcanic rock flooring and innovative cocktail menu — classics with an Icelandic twist — central open-flame fireplace, and Pierre Jeanneret-inspired chairs in black velvet; Tides, the hotel’s signature eatery helmed by Gunnar Karl Gíslason (the chef behind Reykjavik’s much-celebrated New Nordic Michelin-starred restaurant, Dill); Tölt, a cozy, private bar named after the unique fifth gait Icelandic horses are best known for; The Roof, with its floor-to-ceiling glass windows and panoramic views of the North Atlantic Ocean and old town; and Sunset, a cool underground nightspot with a state-of-the-art sound system and theatrical lighting illuminating an edgy concrete interior and black cast concrete bar. As a side note, the spa is a must: In addition to a hammam, there’s a steam room, sauna, and plunge pool that offers hydrotherapy, as well as a geothermal water splash pool and a spa bar that serves up Viking shakes, champagnes, and delicious moss vodka infusions alongside snacks like volcano bread with black lava salt. While you’re visiting, it would be remiss to miss out on the majestic wonders of the Blue Lagoon, which was named one of 25 wonders of the world by National Geographic, thanks to its healing waters, and its new rival, Sky Lagoon, an oceanside geothermal lagoon close to the city center that will no doubt be a party spot when the weather gets ever-so-slightly warmer.

Austurbakki 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

BANANA ISLAND RESORT DOHA BY ANANTARA

Photo Credit: Anantara

Thanks to the FIFA World Cup, Doha is one of the hottest (literally and figuratively) destinations around. As such, a stay at Banana Island Resort Doha by Anantara is going to be one of the hottest tickets in town. Here, there are 141 sea rooms, suites, and beach and over-water pool villas (our accommodation of choice thanks to their panoramic views, a sensational setting perched over cerulean waters, and three to five ensuite bedrooms) along 2,600 feet of golden shoreline. The resort also has a surf pool, dive center, cinema, bowling alley, putting green, and a phenomenal spa — the Middle East’s only true wellness center in an island resort setting. There are also upwards of ten dining experiences, including Dining by Design, a private, personally curated experience where every wish and desire is granted, and Floating Luxury, where a personalized breakfast is served from the comfort of your private pool.

23919, Doha, Qatar

CONRAD PUNTA DE MITA

Photo Credit: Conrad Punta de Mita

One of the easiest trips for American travelers is Mexico, and there’s no place better for a quick vacation than the little slice of relaxed paradise known as Sayulita in the heart of Riviera Nayarit on the Mexican Riviera. Here, nestled where the jungle meets the sea, is Conrad Punta de Mita, a picture-perfect resort set amidst the Pueblos Magicos (historic towns) of the country. You can choose to step out amid the cobblestoned streets or stay on site, relaxing and indulging in all the resort has to offer. We recommend staying in a beachfront suite, which features stellar ocean views and private plunge pools as well as all the mezcal your heart desires (a bonus!), in close proximity to the property’s four restaurants: Arbol, with its lavish breakfast buffet; Paleta, with its poolside dining; Codex, an eatery inspired by an ancient Aztec manuscript; and beautiful beachfront dining at Mezquite. There’s also the Agave Studio for a tipsy and educational experience, where a dedicated in-house agave expert will lead a taste test through a 200-bottle library of mezcal, tequila, and more. Experiences such as surfing, whale watching, various ocean sports, horseback riding, ATV rides, zip-lining, spa treatments, and even a temazcal ceremony — a sacred tradition for the Huichol people of western Mexico led by a local healer — are on offer.

Carretera Punta de Mita Sayulita Km 2, Punta de Mita, Nayarit, 63734, Mexico

JW MARRIOTT SAO PAULO

Photo Credit: JW Marriott Sao Paolo

Head to sultry São Paulo this January, the warmest month of the year, to beat the seasonal blues. When you do so, stay at the modern and magnificent JW Marriott. Here, great care was taken to retain an authentic Brazilian feel through bespoke design elements found throughout the hotel’s public spaces, guest rooms and suites, as well as lush landscaping that heavily incorporates local flora and fauna. To further create a native feel, the hotel is heavy on Brazilian art, most notably a captivating custom installation incorporating fiber optics and crystals in its lobby — reminiscent of a starry sky —courtesy of Brazilian artist Roberto Burle Marx and São Paulo painter and designer Antonio Malta. The local flavor continues at the spa, where therapies make use of indigenous fruits and flowers, and at the lobby’s Bar Caju, where there is a heavy focus on garden-grown Brazilian ingredients. The only deviation is at the property’s signature restaurant, Neto, which is deliberately built on the foundation that travelers and locals alike are family and can come together in one location — which happens to be a large two-story hall featuring Brazilian wood and marble detail — that focuses on a diverse combination of Italian techniques and São Paulo-grown ingredients.

Av. Das Nações Unidas 14401 – Torre Hotel – Chácara Santo Antônio, São Paulo – SP, 04794-000, Brazil

SOFITEL LEGEND SANTA CLARA CARTAGENA

Photo Credit: Sofitel

As a whole, Cartagena, Colombia, is a steamy destination year-round, and, as such, this sultry destination is a great place to escape the oppressive cold found nearly everywhere statewide. Hang your hat at Sofitel Legend Santa Clara, a property regarded as one of the very best in South America. The former 17th-century convent and hospital has “legend” status — meaning, it’s housed in a building over a century old. Yet those old-fashioned touches just enhance its charm. There are 125 guestrooms, inclusive of 25 suites, with balconies or private terraces overlooking the hotel’s interior or walls along the Caribbean Sea. The rooms perfectly combine colonial and republican architecture with modern comfort. Our favorites are the Spa suite, a double-level masterpiece that has its own outdoor Jacuzzi and personalized spa room, and the Presidential Suite Botero — named in honor of Colombia’s most famous artist and designed by his daughter, the renowned decorator Lina Botero. The culinary offerings are sublime, too: a meal in 1621 — located in a 400-year-old former nunnery — is among the most coveted reservations in Cartagena, with a magnificent French tasting menu and sublime wine pairings, while Botika — the Spanish word for “pharmacy” — plays up its location as a former hospital with IV bags full of pre-batched cocktails and pharmaceutical bottles of edible tinctures, with the added bonus of tableside hookahs. Don’t miss the gorgeous spa (where ancient traditions of holistic treatments pair with modern products from Sisley), as well as the hotel’s amazing tour offerings, with everything from coffee, rum, chocolate, and wine tastings to salsa and mixology classes.

Calle del Torno 39-29, Barrio San Diego, 130001 Cartagena de Indias, Colombia