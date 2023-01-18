Daniel Humm
Cover Story
Daniel Humm Reflects On Reinventing The Restaurant Industry As Eleven Madison Park Turns 25
Jayson Tatum
Cover Story
We’re Betting On Jayson Tatum — And So Should You
Pierre Gagnaire
Cover Story
Three Michelin Starred Chef Pierre Gagnaire Is Finally Taking A Bite Of The Big Apple With The Opening Of Fouquet’s New York
Mr. Brainwash
Cover Story
Mr Brainwash Is Ready To Make His Mark On LA
Alexandre Mattiussi Haute Living Cover
Cover Story
The Art Of Authenticity: Alexandre Mattiussi Makes His Mark On Miami

The Breakers Palm Beach Reopens The Guerlain Boutique With An Exclusive “L’Art & La Matière” Fragrance Bar

City Guide, Haute Beauty, Haute Hotel, News, Travel

Breakers GuerlainPhoto Credit: Courtesy of The Breakers

The Breakers Palm Beach has long been associated with the esteemed beauty brand Guerlain. To commemorate this significant 25-year partnership, The Breakers recently unveiled its newly redesigned Guerlain Boutique, featuring an exclusive olfactory attraction: L’Art & La Matière, The Maison’s exclusive Haute Parfumerie.

L’Art & La Matière within Guerlain Boutique at The Breakers Palm Beach

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Guerlain

This luxury fragrance offering showcases an ambrosial collection of 21 Eaux de Parfum that presents a unique customization opportunity. Clients are not only able to select their own signature fragrances; they also get to personalize their own bottles with the luxurious cap plate, colorful cord, and seal of their choosing. And then, the pièce de resistance: Guerlain engraves the bottle right on the spot, resulting in an exquisite gift for oneself or a loved one.

Freshly harvested jasmine, rose, iris, bergamot, vanilla, and tonka bean are among the key ingredients in The House of Guerlain’s signature fragrances.

Photo Credit: courtesy of Guerlain

“The reopened Guerlain Boutique at The Breakers is a beautiful new space full of wonders,” says Veronique Courtois, CEO of Guerlain. “L’Art & La Matiere, our crown jewel of Haute Parfumerie, is sure to inspire visitors as they immerse themselves in the bespoke savoir-faire of the Maison.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GuerlainThe Breakers’ outpost is one of only a handful of storefronts that the coveted French brand operates in the United States. “Rare, iconic, incomparable—Guerlain’s legacy is second to none,” says John Zoller, The Breakers Palm Beach Senior Vice President – Retail Operations. “The new Haute Parfumerie offers guests and island residents a truly special experience.”

The fragrances that comprise L’Art & La Matière have been skillfully curated by Guerlain’s Master Perfumer Thierry Wasser, who graduated as a Fine Fragrance Perfumer from the prestigious Givaudan Perfumery School located in Geneva, Switzerland. Having learned many production secrets from Jean-Paul Guerlain himself, Wasser—a noted figure in the contemporary fragrance world and a recipient of the French Legion of Honor Award—is the fifth perfumer in The House of Guerlain’s history.

Inspired by the aesthetic of its Parisian flagship on the 68 Champs-Élysées, Guerlain’s boutique at The Breakers boasts a sleek and modern interior featuring gold accents and precious materials—both natural and textured.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Guerlain

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
Haute Scene
January 26, 2023
Haute 100 Returns With An Unforgettable Evening At The Extravagant Queen Miami Beach
By Adrienne Faurote
News
January 26, 2023
Queen Miami Beach Set To Deliver Ultimate Luxury Dining Experience
By Haute Living
Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture
Fashion
January 24, 2023
Garden Of Delights: Gucci Unveils New High Jewelry Pieces During Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week
By Adrienne Faurote
Oscars 2023
News
January 24, 2023
The 2023 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami