Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Breakers

The Breakers Palm Beach has long been associated with the esteemed beauty brand Guerlain. To commemorate this significant 25-year partnership, The Breakers recently unveiled its newly redesigned Guerlain Boutique, featuring an exclusive olfactory attraction: L’Art & La Matière, The Maison’s exclusive Haute Parfumerie.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Guerlain

This luxury fragrance offering showcases an ambrosial collection of 21 Eaux de Parfum that presents a unique customization opportunity. Clients are not only able to select their own signature fragrances; they also get to personalize their own bottles with the luxurious cap plate, colorful cord, and seal of their choosing. And then, the pièce de resistance: Guerlain engraves the bottle right on the spot, resulting in an exquisite gift for oneself or a loved one.

Photo Credit: courtesy of Guerlain

“The reopened Guerlain Boutique at The Breakers is a beautiful new space full of wonders,” says Veronique Courtois, CEO of Guerlain. “L’Art & La Matiere, our crown jewel of Haute Parfumerie, is sure to inspire visitors as they immerse themselves in the bespoke savoir-faire of the Maison.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GuerlainThe Breakers’ outpost is one of only a handful of storefronts that the coveted French brand operates in the United States. “Rare, iconic, incomparable—Guerlain’s legacy is second to none,” says John Zoller, The Breakers Palm Beach Senior Vice President – Retail Operations. “The new Haute Parfumerie offers guests and island residents a truly special experience.”

The fragrances that comprise L’Art & La Matière have been skillfully curated by Guerlain’s Master Perfumer Thierry Wasser, who graduated as a Fine Fragrance Perfumer from the prestigious Givaudan Perfumery School located in Geneva, Switzerland. Having learned many production secrets from Jean-Paul Guerlain himself, Wasser—a noted figure in the contemporary fragrance world and a recipient of the French Legion of Honor Award—is the fifth perfumer in The House of Guerlain’s history.

