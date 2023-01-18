Photo Credit: Eli Russell Linnetz
GOOD FORTUNE
Inspired by the Water Hare, 2023’s Chinese zodiac sign, Dior’s Lunar Capsule embraces the animal’s dynamic elements in an electric collection. Dior Men Artistic Director Kim Jones tapped Eli Russell Linnetz, the designer behind ERL, to collaborate on an exclusive hare design motif woven throughout the collection on knit sweaters, hats, and the Saddle Venice bag. The collection is infused with vibrant pops of red, a color that is dear to the Maison as Christian Dior saw red as the “color of life.”
BY ADRIENNE FAUROTE
PHOTOGRAPHY ELI RUSSELL LINNETZ
GROOMING DIOR BEAUTY
ALL CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES BY DIOR MEN.