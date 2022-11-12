Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ned NoMad“I like large parties. They’re so intimate.” The Ned NoMad, Manhattan’s newest member’s club and hotel, embodies the duality of the famous Great Gatsby quote as a place of reprieve in the heart of the big city. Like its sister property in London, the multipurpose playground for NYC’s elite was conceived by SoHo House founder Nick Jones, and he’s already minted the house as the new it-spot with guests including Julia Fox and Anna Wintour. The Ned also has Richie Akiva at its helm — he who famously spent 25 years in hospitality founding hot spots such as 1OAK, Butter, and more — so needless to say, it’s pretty special.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ned NoMadInside, 167 rooms inspired by the gilded Art Deco style of the 1920s range from an opulent overnight stay to a luxe, long-term studio. Designed with a vintage feel through a modern lens, chandeliers and artworks guide guests through the vast halls to renowned restaurants, including Manhattan’s first Cecconi’s location, The Dining Room, and Little Ned.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ned NoMadIntended as a place to connect or disconnect from the city, guests can network between public and private spaces within the glamorous conglomerate like co-working space The Library and watch the lines between work and play blur in The Magic Room, an event space with an outdoor terrace inspired by 1930s cabaret clubs. Located at the top of the Beaux Arts-style Johnston Building, Ned’s Club Upstairs rooftop lounge reiterates the motif of the era with an unobstructed view of NYC’s definitive landmark of the era, The Empire State building. It’s officially the roaring ’20s all over again.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ned NoMadNed’s Club membership is separate from Soho House membership, though Soho House members can apply for Ned’s Club membership at a reduced rate. Ned members enjoy preferred bedroom rates at The Ned and are able to make advance reservations at Cecconi’s NoMad. Members also get access to members’ events and Ned’s Club globally.