These Are The Hautest New Restaurants In Manhattan This Fall

53

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig

Midtown has welcomed a new dining concept from the Altamarea Group, 53. Designed for those who fancy the art of food — and art itself — the new contemporary Asian restaurant is intentionally located below MoMa’s new extended wing in the Jean-Nouvel-designed residential tower. Michelin-starred Chef Akmal Anuar is joined by Chef Mark Yu, who recently served as the Executive Sous Chef at Pastis, to marry the varied taste profiles of Asian cuisine into a cohesive and collaborative menu, featuring one-of-a-kind dishes like the Hainanese chicken, Kung Pao quail, and lobster rice in lotus leaf. While the menu is a true work of art, 53 is also a design-led space, brought to life by the NYC-based studio, ICRAVE, featuring a private dining room, a full bar, and a rotating selection of fine art in partnership with the Friedrich Petzel Gallery. 53 W. 53rd Street, 10019

LE GRATIN

Photo Credit: Bill Milne

Michelin-starred Chef Daniel Boulud has opened the doors to his first-ever French bistro in Lower Manhattan: Le Gratin. Nestled on the ground floor of the eclectically lavish Beekman Hotel, Le Gratin is bringing a bit of French charm to the Financial District through its marble floors, moody lighting, cigar-colored banquettes, and decorative painted tiles adorning the walls. Inspired by the intimate bouchons and bistros of Boulud’s hometown, Le Gratin is a love letter to Lyon, France. Together with Executive Chef Guillaume Ginther and Corporate Chef Jean François Bruel, Boulud has curated a menu teeming with symbolic dishes from his childhood, with seasonal flavors like

the quenelle de brochet au gratin. At Le Gratin, dessert is a must. Executive Pastry Chef Kristyn Onasch has perfected the pastry program with French classics, like chou et prune à la crème (a cream puff with roasted plum), and the crème renversée au caramel — meant to be enjoyed with the fragrant French Mauresque, of course. 5 Beekman Street, 10038

ZAYTINYA

Photo Credit: Jason Varney

The Ritz-Carlton recently found a new home in the heart of Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood, surrounded by legendary dining destinations like Eleven Madison Park and Cosme. And the Ritz-Carlton isn’t arriving in the neighborhood empty-handed; with all culinary venues and in-room dining helmed by Michelin-starred chef José Andrés, the Ritz- Carlton has become another power player in the NoMad culinary scene. The first restaurant to open is Zaytinya, featuring an innovative mezze menu inspired by Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines, served in a sleek and modern setting on the hotel’s ground floor. Zaytinya, a play on the Turkish word for olive oil, immediately transports guests to the Mediterranean with its palette of bronze metals, white oak wood, and distinctive pops of blue designed by The Rockwell Group. The menu offers a diverse collection of Mediterranean favorites like hommus ma lahm, baba ghannouge, Imam Bayildi, lamb baharat, and much more. And as expected, The Bazaar by José Andrés is set to make its New York debut later this year. 25 W. 28th Street, 10001

TORRISI BAR & RESTAURANT

There is truly no slowing down for Major Food Group. This fall, the hospitality mogul is coming full circle back to Mulberry Street with the opening of the new Torrisi Bar & Restaurant in the historic Puck Building, mere blocks from the original Torrisi Italian Specialties where it all began. Torrisi Speciality Foods first opened in 2009, earned a Michelin star in 2012, and served as the incubator for all of Major Food Group’s menu development; thus, as Chef Rich Torrisi’s namesake restaurant, Torrisi is his tribute to Mulberry Street and surrounding areas. The menu proudly boasts an Italian selection with stand-out dishes that have taken years to develop, like the San Gennaro bao and Short-Rib Scottadito, alongside updated takes on classic dishes from the early days, such as the house pepperoni, hand-pulled mozzarella, and the cavatelli with Jamaican beef patty ragù. Set to open its doors in early October, Torrisi Bar & Restaurant will undoubtedly be an inside look into Chef Torrisi’s beautiful relationship with the neighborhood and its food. 275 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012

ALBA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Alba

The opening of Alba has been quite the talk of the town. Helmed by Cobi Levy and Will Makris of Prince Street Hospitality, the dynamic New York hospitality group behind Lola Taverna, Little Prince, and more, Alba is a new dining destination in the West Chelsea neighborhood, capturing the joie de vivre and laid-back luxury of holidays spent in Italy. Chef Adam Leonti, along with Levy and Makris, has crafted a menu that reflects traditional Italian cuisine with a contemporary Manhattan twist, like the cacio e pepe, which is finished with a smoked lemon flavor, while also elevating classics dishes, like chicken alla diavola. A dish deemed a must-order is the “Grandi Formati,” a veal Bergamasco inspired by Leonti’s time working in Bergamo, Italy. 515 W. 18th Street, 10011

9 JONES

Photo Credit: Courtesy of 9 Jones

Introducing 9 Jones: where British private club meets New York City energy. The brainchild of nightlife moguls like Richard Wheeler, Josh Angel, and Yiannis Vasilas, in collaboration with partners Carmelo Anthony and Christian Vazquez, 9 Jones is said to be the new ‘it’ supper club. Opening in mid-September in the heart of the West Village, 9 Jones is meant to be an intimate, lavish escape within the city. Guests can indulge in the vintage black and gold Cocktail Trolley Service, which will be offered to individual tables for guests to tailor their own bespoke cocktails. Curating a rather sexy dining experience, the dinner menu will feature classic Greek dishes with unforgettable, vibrant plates. 9 Jones Street, 10014