There’s a majestic new hotel in downtown Los Angeles. With the debut of the Conrad Los Angeles, Grand Avenue finally has a hotel worthy of its elevated, gentrified, museum-laden location, discreetly in the midst of landmarks like Walt Disney Concert Hall, Grand Park, and The Broad.

Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ first California property officially opened its doors July 6 as part of The Grand LA, LA’s newest dynamic destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Legendary architect Frank Gehry sets the tone here, creating architectural magic with a mixture of his signature aesthetic with West Coast Modernism.

Tara Bernerd & Partners created the interiors for this 305-room luxury hotel, drawing inspiration from Gehry and expanding upon it. After entering the hotel, guests will find an earthy, chic atmosphere, where floor-to-ceiling windows blur the lines between indoors and outdoors. Innovative and unique design elements can be found throughout the property such as the Arrival Bar, made out of polished and glazed molten lava that is 11,000 years old, as well as Ceppo di Gre stone in the lobby from the quarries of Lake Iseo in Lombardy. In keeping with its location, prominent Los Angeles artists will be featured throughout the property including Mimi Jung, Casper Brindle, Ben Medansky, and Brian Wills.

The rooms are both bold and contemporary, with wide-planked pale oak floors, natural linen walls, and rich petrol blues and light grays that bring a warmth to the room. Select custom designed touches include an open wardrobe with a seat and mirror finished with antique brass, an L-shaped sofa and table to take in the views, and a tailor-made mini bar with smoked glass doors and a gray marble top.

The top suite is the 24th floor Grand Avenue View, designed as such to feel like your own LA penthouse apartment, offering 1633 square feet of floor-to-ceiling windows and a private furnished terrace; separate dining and living rooms; a five-piece bathroom with a huge walk-in wardrobe, built in vanity table, and three-way dressing mirror; and truly epic views of downtown LA and beyond.

All guests, however, are treated to the same luxurious offerings: use of a 16,000 square foot rooftop terrace complete with an outdoor private pool deck; a fitness center; EV charging stations; and a public plaza with a series of landscaped, open terraces that will host free arts programming throughout the year.

All guests should happily book the den of relaxation that is the Conrad Spa, which houses an infrared sauna, escape pods, and spa wave room. Therapists have extensive knowledge of physiology, and as such, offer tailored treatment sessions featuring therapeutic massage techniques such as Ashiatsu and Thai that are designed to restore balance and revitalize the mind and body. A focus here is on prescriptive treatments that support heightened focus, creativity, and physical/mental performance, as well as restorative emerging technology including the Gharieni Spa Wave Table, Infrared Sauna, and Microjet Streaming and Infusion Technology. There’s also aa Wellness Bar, which showcases highly curated, premium products as well as quick, on-the-go treatments and service boosts. Escape Pods will serve as individual resting and recovery cabins designed to support technology-driven express treatments and wellness treatments. The Spa also features exclusive to LA partnerships with major skincare and wellness brands such as Angela Caglia, Codage, and Augustinus Bader. In particular, the Microjet Infusion is unmissable: a powerful three-phase layering treatment of lymphatic drainage, exfoliation, and serum, paired with Augustinus Bader’s groundbreaking technology to provide immediate results.

And last but certainly not least, the food. Oh, the food. There are two original concepts from Michelin starred chef José Andrés and his ThinkFoodGroup team in San Laurel and rooftop restaurant Agua Viva. At the former, the hotel’s signature restaurant, Andrés showcases the flavors of his native Spain as seen through a California lens, with la focus on local purveyors. Dishes diners might find include chef’s bone-in Wagyu ribeye; grilled romaine with manchego espuma; and roasted celeriac carpaccio as a vegan option.

His second concept, Agua Viva, is a rooftop restaurant with beach club vibes and some of the best views in downtown LA. Here, Latin and Asian flavors mingle on the menu. Highlights include young coconut ceviche; Txule ribeye burger; DIY handrolls; and Piña Borracha.

But there’s more: SED is an intimate, kidney-shaped bar with a mid-modernist design that celebrates the spirit of the desert and Pacific Ocean, serving up cocktails and Spanish-infused flavors inspired by Andres’ travels. The Beaudry Room is a beautiful lobby bar featuring classic libations, served behind a petrol-blue pyrolave countertop with custom-cut concrete tiles underfoot. And at Airlight, located on the property’s roof deck pool, expect handheld bites such as grilled skewers and house-made push pops, creative cocktails including Tiki punch bowls, and stunning views.

It’s definitely a game-changer for downtown LA’s haute hotel scene.

The Conrad Los Angeles is located at 100 S Grand Ave, 90012