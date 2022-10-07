Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

October 6 was an evening full of love in Las Vegas, as Haute Living came to Sin City to celebrate Las Vegas Food & Wine’s ‘Chef of the Year’ and Haute Living Las Vegas‘ recent cover star, chef Todd English.

The intimate dinner was held at English’s signature eatery, Olives, at the Virgin Hotel.

The family-style meal saw several of English’s fan favorites hit the tables, including beef carpaccio, truffled arancini, salmon crudo with green apple and fennel; second courses of lobster ravioli with brown butter, saffron potato and mushroom agnolotti with lemon crème fraiche and black truffle; third courses of hanger steak, Chicken Milanese, and a tableside polenta rabbit blanqette with mushroom ragu and Sunday gravy; and desserts including the OMG chocolate cake and panna cotta.

Chef has had a special cocktail created for the evening, “The English” — vodka, passion fruit and raspberry purees, topped with champagne.

There was also free-flowing Telmont champagne, which guests including Blake Wynn and Hayes Pullard of Enclave & Key, Anthony Carideo of Remy Cointreau, Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, and Senior Vice President April Doneslon toasted the guest of honor with.

English and Wynn in particular had a moment, as it was Blake’s uncle, Steve, that first brought English to Las Vegas — his first Olives restaurant opened at The Bellagio. Everything comes full circle.

But back to love. The evening was certainly full of it, especially when South African artist Jonathan Schultz presented English with a 24K gold heart. It was a special evening, full of hearts, friendship, incredible champagne, and amazing food.

