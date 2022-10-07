Nicky Jam
Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

October 6 was an evening full of love in Las Vegas, as Haute Living came to Sin City to celebrate Las Vegas Food & Wine’s ‘Chef of the Year’ and Haute Living Las Vegas‘ recent cover star, chef Todd English. 

Todd English
Anthony Carideo, April Donelson, Todd English, Jonathan Schultz, and Blake Wynn

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

The intimate dinner was held at English’s signature eatery, Olives, at the Virgin Hotel.

Todd English
English and girlfriend Tanya

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

The family-style meal saw several of English’s fan favorites hit the tables, including beef carpaccio, truffled arancini, salmon crudo with green apple and fennel; second courses of lobster ravioli with brown butter, saffron potato and mushroom agnolotti with lemon crème fraiche and black truffle; third courses of hanger steak, Chicken Milanese, and a tableside polenta rabbit blanqette with mushroom ragu and Sunday gravy;  and desserts including the OMG chocolate cake and panna cotta.

Todd English
Hayes Pullard and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

Chef has had a special cocktail created for the evening, “The English” — vodka, passion fruit and raspberry purees, topped with champagne.

Todd English
Dale Wynn and husband

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

There was also free-flowing Telmont champagne, which guests including Blake Wynn and Hayes Pullard of Enclave & Key, Anthony Carideo of Remy Cointreau, Haute Media Group Editor-in-Chief Laura Schreffler, and Senior Vice President April Doneslon toasted the guest of honor with.

Todd English
Champagne Telmont

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

English and Wynn in particular had a moment, as it was Blake’s uncle, Steve, that first brought English to Las Vegas — his first Olives restaurant opened at The Bellagio. Everything comes full circle.

Todd English
April Donelson, Todd English, Blake Wynn

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

But back to love. The evening was certainly full of it, especially when South African artist Jonathan Schultz presented English with a 24K gold heart. It was a special evening, full of hearts, friendship, incredible champagne, and amazing food.

Todd English
The evening’s menu

Photo Credit: Cerious Productions

 

