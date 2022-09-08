Photo Credit: Getty ImagesIt’s been a rather dramatic Venice Film Festival this year, but the style is giving even more drama. The red carpet is beaming with Hollywood’s finest sporting stunning beauty looks and unforgettable fashion. This year, stars showed up in more sophisticated silhouettes in a minimalist color palette, ultimately giving a dramatic effect. From Gucci and Celine to Armani and Cartier, these are the best looks from the 2022 Venice Film Festival.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Photo Credit: Getty Images