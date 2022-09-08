Photo Credit: Courtesy of LOEWE

Led by creative director Jonathan Anderson, LOEWE has undertaken an extensive reimaging of their iconic space in New York. Sitting in the heart of SoHo, the newly renovated store features a two-floor hybrid space that showcases the brand’s latest ready-to-wear lines and accessories alongside its ever-growing collection of unique art pieces.

The bold transformation brings a focus on more art and interior detailing than ever before. This revamp serves as a result of their CASA LOEWE retail concept. Paying homage to the store’s location, it embraces the character of SoHo by respecting classic neighborhood architecture and focuses on natural materials.

Customers step into an exquisite space with new finishes that include hand-glazed ceramics, brass and turned iron details. These are used throughout the interior to achieve a warm contrast with the expanses of glass, concrete and wood. Glass podiums sit throughout the store, holding various items like copper and light bulbs, amongst additional ceramic and concrete podiums. Mix and match iconic furniture can be found all over including the Conoid Cushion chair by George Nakashima, a monumental, octagonal Bexley table, a Utrecht armchair by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld and handmade wool carpets from Spain to complete the design.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LOEWEOf course, no LOEWE store would be complete without the work from artists drawn from their collection – an anthology of art, craft and design. From painting and sculpture by contemporary artists to handmade objects and furniture, the collection reflects a fluid relationship between art forms. The art collection will rotate periodically, creating an ever-shifting series of installations inside the store.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LOEWE

The LOEWE store is now open at 79 Greene Street, New York, NY.