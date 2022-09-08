JALEN RAMSEY
Cover Story
Man Coverage 101: Getting To Know Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey
Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season
OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real
Hampton Water
Haute Wine + Spirits
Bon Jovi And Son Jesse Are Sitting Pretty On A Bed Of Rosés With Their Haute Wine Label, Hampton Water
Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
News
Entrepreneur & Visionary Extraordinaire Rande Gerber Reveals The Power Of Intuition

Loewe’s Iconic Soho Store Has Officially Reopened With A New Modern Look

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LOEWE

Led by creative director Jonathan Anderson, LOEWE has undertaken an extensive reimaging of their iconic space in New York. Sitting in the heart of SoHo, the newly renovated store features a two-floor hybrid space that showcases the brand’s latest ready-to-wear lines and accessories alongside its ever-growing collection of unique art pieces. 

The bold transformation brings a focus on more art and interior detailing than ever before. This revamp serves as a result of their CASA LOEWE retail concept. Paying homage to the store’s location, it embraces the character of SoHo by respecting classic neighborhood architecture and focuses on natural materials. 

Customers step into an exquisite space with new finishes that include hand-glazed ceramics, brass and turned iron details. These are used throughout the interior to achieve a warm contrast with the expanses of glass, concrete and wood. Glass podiums sit throughout the store, holding various items like copper and light bulbs, amongst additional ceramic and concrete podiums. Mix and match iconic furniture can be found all over including the Conoid Cushion chair by George Nakashima, a monumental, octagonal Bexley table, a Utrecht armchair by Gerrit Thomas Rietveld and handmade wool carpets from Spain to complete the design. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LOEWEOf course, no LOEWE store would be complete without the work from artists drawn from their collection – an anthology of art, craft and design. From painting and sculpture by contemporary artists to handmade objects and furniture, the collection reflects a fluid relationship between art forms. The art collection will rotate periodically, creating an ever-shifting series of installations inside the store. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of LOEWE

The LOEWE store is now open at 79 Greene Street, New York, NY. 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Haute Auto
September 8, 2022
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Sets the Stage for Western Film, The Gunslinger
By Kennedy Munster
The Most Glamorous Looks At The Venice Film Festival 2022
Celebrities
September 8, 2022
The Most Glamorous Looks At The Venice Film Festival 2022
By Adrienne Faurote
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
September 7, 2022
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”
By Laura Schreffler
New York Fashion Week Is On The Horizon: Here's Everything You Need To Know
Fashion
September 7, 2022
New York Fashion Week Is On The Horizon: Here’s Everything You Need To Know
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami