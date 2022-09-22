Photo Credit: Thompson Washington DC

Looking for the skinny on where to stay in the nation’s capitol? Check out (but, really, check in) to the Thompson Washington DC, a hot new hotel in DC’s hip Navy Yard neighborhood — just steps away from Nationals Park, hot new shops, dining, and entertainment, Audi Field, Capitol riverfront, the Capitol Building, District Winery, The Anthem, Smithsonian Museum & monuments, and the Wharf.

Photo Credit: Thompson Washington DC

In line with its surroundings, its contemporary design — courtesy of Studios Architecture — is inspired by the ‘hood, with a deeply textured facade that embodies the historic industrial language of the area. The interiors, designed by Parts and Labor Design, are constructed a softly curved architecture, while the 225 guest rooms and 17 suites have a slightly colonial feel that also quietly references a ship’s cabin.

Photo Credit: Thompson Washington DC

The hotel also unveiled a brand new restaurant this September in Surveyor, which will anchor the property and simultaneously celebrate classic American standards in a supper club setting. It’s a unique spot that celebrates the history of the area and its connection to the Navy as well as paying homage to its shipbuilding past. The menu takes a return to the familiar with American favorites like cornbread, slow roasted meatballs, and spinach artichoke dip with aged goat cheese and garlic bread, entrees like branzino in chermoula, and a crispy fish sandwich with rockfish. This, too, plays up the hotel’s shipbuilding past in its name, given that a marine surveyor is the person who examines and certifies a ship for voyage, much like a chef in their kitchen. The restaurant’s logo, a sailor’s knot, is inspired from the area’s renowned Navy Yard location.

Photo Credit: Thompson Washington DC

After dinner, enjoy 360 views at the Rooftop at The Thompson, a sublime place too perch and sip on craft cocktails with its views of the Anacostia River and Nationals Park, or crafted cocktails and light bites in the handsome Thompson Bar Room.

Photo Credit: Thompson Washington DC

Hot tip: There is not one bathtub in the area, so while the interiors are ship inspired, you’ll have to get your seaside inspo through looks alone.

Photo Credit: Thompson Washington DC

Fun facts: The hotel’s mini bars are stocked with locally sourced items, including guilt-free snacks and candles from Frères Branchiaux Candle Co., where 10% of proceeds benefit DC’s homeless shelters. Also, this pet-friendly property offers up homemade pet treats, Thompson swag, walking essentials and 15% off daycare service at District Dogs Navy Yard to your four-legged friend.

Photo Credit: Thompson Washington DC

The Thompson Washington DC is located at 221 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC 20003