Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City

It’s confirmed. LOVE is in the air at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City in Arlington, Virginia. It’s no surprise that a luxury hotel of this caliber, known for catering to everyone from leading political figures to athletes and power CEOs, is continuing to elevate the guest experience by offering bespoke, personal assistant-style services that take away the stress that comes with planning life’s most important moments, including marriage proposals!

Using their elite status in the city of history and tradition, the team at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City was inspired to add “over-the-top proposal planners” to their resume and recently launched the Ultimate Engagement Package, serving as a one-stop shop for couples looking to begin their journey to marriage. The new package, in partnership with leading Washington D.C. jewelers, Shah & Shah Distinctive Jewelers, and the region’s premier luxury picnic company, Picnic & Peonies, includes everything that’s needed to create a picture-perfect proposal day – one you and your loved one will cherish forever.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City

The well-curated package includes all the fine details you’d expect on the big day. From the champagne to a photographer, the hotel has you covered. At the beautifully set up picnic, located in one of D.C’s most breathtaking parks, you’ll enjoy a bottle of bubbly to toast to true love and get to indulge in delicious culinary delights catered by The Ritz-Carlton team. You’ll also have an on-site photographer that will capture the special moments of the proposal, from start to finish. As the picnic wraps up, a private transportation service awaits to escort the newly engaged couple to their custom ring or band design consultation at Shah & Shah. And just when you thought you couldn’t shine brighter than a diamond (literally), the night doesn’t end there!

Back at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, the suite life awaits. Transitioning the excitement of the engagement day into the night, your bed will be turned down with rose petals. The room will be stocked with a bottle of chilled champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries, making for the perfect nightcap and end to the ultimate engagement package. And that’s not all…you’ll have a selection of framed photos (from the proposal), to take home as a keepsake from the hotel.

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City

It could not be more perfect timing to enjoy The Ritz-Carlton life, as this hotel recently experienced a multi-million dollar redesign of many of its public spaces, including the grand lobby, ballroom, meeting rooms, and event spaces, and Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Santé.

If you are ready to ask the big question and say “I do,” call (703) 412-2729 to learn more about the Ultimate Engagement Package and all of the amenities and experiences The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City offers. Note that the package must be reserved one week in advance. For reservations in The Ritz-Carlton Suite, this experience starts at $10K (based on availability). For reservations in an Executive One-Bedroom Suite, this experience starts at $5K (based on availability).

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City

Photo Credit: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City