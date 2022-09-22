Photo Credit: Courtesy of Remedy Place

Remedy Place, the renowned premiere social wellness club that first debuted in West Hollywood in 2019, has a new home in the heart of Manhattan. This month, Remedy Place opened its doors in Flatiron and has already garnered the attention of many New Yorkers; in fact, just yesterday, Kim Kardashian was spotted indulging in the wellness club’s offerings.

As a new Manhattan haute spot, Remedy Place invented the social wellness scene. “We are thrilled to launch Remedy Place in New York City and provide an elevated social wellness club to an entirely new market. We have had requests for the past two years to open a club here, and we cannot wait to extend our community and bring remedies to offset Manhattan’s hustle and bustle.” Says Dr. Jonathan Leary, the Founder and CEO of Remedy Place, “Thanks to the investments of those like Zedd, Rüfus Du Sol, and Marcedes Lewis, we can continue to expand and rapidly scale across the country, growing our platform to educate the world on self-care and holistic healthcare. It’s a simple mission: to help people feel better and feel more connected to their bodies and the people around them.

At the helm of the world’s first-ever ultra-luxe social wellness club, is Dr. Jonathan Leary, the global concierge wellness doctor whose groundbreaking private practice is sought-after by leaders in the music, film, and sports industries and C-suite executives. Leary’s mission with the wellness destination was to curate a one-of-a-kind, holistic wellness experience that brought the top alternative medical doctors, ancient practices, and modern technologies under one roof. The club has defined the term ‘social self-care,’ which is the act of deepening human connection and enhancing your health through experiences with others.

Inside, the incredibly chic space spans 7,200 square feet, offering unique wellness experiences that simultaneously enhance the guests’ health and social life, like the breathwork ice bath class, hyperbaric chambers, a signature chiropractic experience, cupping and acupuncture, functional medicine, and more.

In addition to the innovative self-care and holistic treatments, Remedy Place’s New York City flagship location boasts an expansive two-story club with lavish lounges to connect, work, gather, and host events. The temptation and toxic-free bar will feature healthy snacks, beverages, and other wellness ingestibles to enhance the mind and body while socializing.

As we’ve seen a massive trend in members-only clubs in Manhattan, it’s only fitting that the latest one focuses on modern health practices.