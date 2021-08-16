Photo Credit: Martin Morrell

Vitalie Taittinger, President of Champagne Taittinger, has been announced as Haute Media Group’s latest Haute Wine & Spirits Ambassador.

“Being selected as the Haute Wine & Spirits Ambassador for Haute Living is a great honor. The partnership between Champagne Taittinger and Haute Living has a wonderful synergy, since both companies share the same values of family, authenticity, and affordable elegance and luxuries. I look forward to sharing my joy of entertaining, family history, and (of course) Champagne with Haute Living’s readers,” Vitalie Taittinger, President of Champagne Taittinger.

Photo Credit: Ki Price/Emulsion London

“It is our pleasure to welcome Vitalie Taittinger to the Haute family as Haute Wine & Spirits ambassador,” says Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani. “Her knowledge of the Champagne community in unparalleled, and we’re looking forward to a wonderful partnership for the future, as we have with our past and present ambassadors, such as Dominique Crenn, Daniel Boulud, Maria Sharapova, Greg Norman and Jillian Michaels.

Champagne Taittinger is one of the last remaining family-owned and operated Champagne houses, both owned and actively managed by the family named on the label. The house is also the second largest Domaine or vineyard owner in the region, giving them ultimate control of quality from vine to bottle. The house style is Chardonnay dominant, which gives the cuvées their signature elegance, delicacy and finesse. Champagne Taittinger is widely distributed around the world in 140 countries.

Photo Credit: Ki Price/ Emulsion London

Vitalie Taittinger is the eldest daughter of Pierre-Emmanuel Taittinger. She has always been passionate about drawing, painting and design, and has a degree from the Emile Cohl School of Design in Lyon. She formed her own business promoting clients in the Champagne and gastronomy sectors, then joined Taittinger in 2007.

Vitalie uses her artistic talents at Champagne Taittinger. Her mission is to develop and reinforce the image of the Champagne House. She embodies the unique style of the Taittinger Champagne House and pursues those everyday moments of joy. “As soon as you decide to live your life each day to the fullest, every day will quickly become more special and meaningful”. She lives in Reims with her husband and children.

Photo Credit: Ki Price/Emulsion London

For more information about Haute Living, please visit hauteliving.com; Champagne Taittinger, please visit Taittinger.com and follow us on Instagram champagnetaittinger and Facebook @taittingerUSA.