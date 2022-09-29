Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Italian fashion house Ferragamo is writing a new chapter. Just before designer Maximilian Davis’ debut show in Milan this season, the brand released a new logo that initiates a conversation between the classic and the contemporary, based on both their heritage and their clear vision of the now. Acknowledging the importance of every single element to the whole, the journey of reinvention, the sharp sense of elegance, and respecting the craft involved: the letters being used, the shape they take, the words they form.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

“History is an immense treasure for a house that owns it. The new Ferragamo logotype contains and expands both history and the now. Far from being just a logo, it is a program, which will frame and direct the new chapter that is about to be written,” says Ferragamo CEO, March Gobbetti.

Ferragamo’s founder’s handwriting is translated into a serif font that is impactful, refined, and affirmative as evidence, in the taut tension between classicism and modernity. The fashion house commissioned Peter Saville, the renowned graphic designer, master of unexpected associations, and an energetically streamlined style, to create the new logo for which he conceived a modernist take on a classic font, recalling the classical stone inscriptions that inspired Renaissance artists. Filtered through a resolutely reductionist lens, it is charged with a sense of history instead of being laden with the weight of history. All references are stripped down to an aura, suffusing an essence of the classic around the modernity of looking forward. A modernist and sensual intent is a set in a logo that looks like it has always been there.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ferragamo

Saville tells us, “The equity of Florence is in the culture of the company: that led me to the choice of a classic font. The vision is exacting and modern. Thereafter, the font is reduced and becomes modernist. Then there is the craft that is quintessentially Ferragamo, which is condensed in the idea of an inscription set in stone. Within this tension lies the new logotype and the complex balance it expresses.”