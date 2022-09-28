Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”
JALEN RAMSEY
Cover Story
Man Coverage 101: Getting To Know Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey
Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season
OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real

Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of “Live Wire” With Parfums de Marly And Champagne Telmont At Scarpetta

Haute Events, Lifestyle, News

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Yesterday was filled with many firsts for Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa. The beautiful mother, wife, and television icon officially aired all of her laundry – the good, the bad, and the dirty – in her first book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” which launched on September 27th from Dey Street Books.

In the excitement of the big day, Ripa made her way throughout New York City to have her first ever in-person book signing at Strand book store and her first The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon covering the book. As she conquered each event with bliss, Kelly ended her night with a big celebration. I mean…she even stayed up an hour past her bedtime. That’s big if you ask us.

Gwendoline Christie, Lizzie Tisch, Kelly Ripa, Carla Gugino, Lucy Liu and Naomi Watts

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Haute Living cover star Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos spent the night surrounded by friends and family at their usual date-night spot, Scarpetta. Known for their excellent Italian food, guests opened their palates to raw yellowtail, roasted cauliflower, burrata, ravioli e cacio pepe, and more primi and paste family-styled dishes.

In the theme of the night, the divine cocktails were dedicated to the hautest of book Kelly’s book chapters: “The Live Wire” Scarpetta Spicy Margarita, “Don’t Let Your Husband” Scarpetta Bellini, and “The Good News,” the Scarpetta Aperol Spritz. Then, as conversations flowed and memories were made, spaghetti, branzino, sirloin of beef, and roasted organic chicken was served.

Parfums de Marly

The table was filled with Parfums de Marly scents and Champagne Telmont bubbly, making for a spectacular toast by Kelly and Vice President of Haute Media Group April Donelson. In a toast to Haute Living, including a direct nod to Editor-In-Chief Laura Schreffler, Ripa shared, “I really thank Haute Living for hosting this event. I didn’t do this to spare my dear friends John and Lizzy Tisch, who host every book party.”

As laughs filled the room and the noise level was on the rise, the night that many thought was soon to come to an end was just beginning. Surprises were in store!

Seek One and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

In partnership with Haute Living, artist Seek One presented a one-of-a-kind Kelly Ripa “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” masterpiece on canvas – in homage to her book jacket. Following, we, along with the party, were in for a surprise of our own. As we made our way to the kitchen to claim our custom-made cake to ring in the end of the night, we were presented with a surprise cake. May we ask the mystery cake deliverer to please stand up?

In awe of the moment, the healthy-eater she is dived right into the cake, making the first cut into not one but two triple-stacked gems. Topping off the night in the sweetest way possible!

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Notable guests included Anna Keiser, Bryan Lourd, Bruce Bozzi, Debra O’Connell, Jason Weinberg, Lucy Liu, Gwendoline Christie, Naomi Watts, Zac Posen, Bethenny Frankel, Carla Gugino, Giles Deacon, John Molnar, Caryn Zucker, Dr. Jeffrey Lisiecki, Stephanie Mills, Dr. Ira Savetsky, Lizzy Savetsky, Katie Couric, Lizzie Tisch, John Tisch, Stephanie Mills, Sebastian Gutierrez, John Molnar, Lauren Markarian, Yvan Jacqueline, Elizabeth Villegas, Judy Sage, Saudia Ally, Geovana Castañeda, Kelly Merritt, and many more.

Laura Schreffler, Kelly Ripa, April Donelsen and Judy Sage

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Katie Couric, Gwendoline Christie, Bethenny Frankel and Lucy Liu

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Harrison Ball and Zac Posen

Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

 

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
The Miami Anthem: Radmila Lolly & DJ Mike Tee Collaborate To Create A Magical Song
Ambassador
September 29, 2022
The Miami Anthem: Radmila Lolly & DJ Mike Tee Collaborate To Create A Magical Song
By Adrienne Faurote
Fashion
September 28, 2022
Furla Holds Exclusive Event With A Message In Honor Of Metropolis Remix Launch
By Haute Living
News
September 27, 2022
The Burkina Faso Water Day Gala Aims to Provide Clean Water and End an Awful Cycle
By Gabriel Pessoa
Aspen Lakes
Haute Crypto
September 27, 2022
Aspen Lakes Launches World’s First NFT Private Luxury Golf And Destination Club
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami