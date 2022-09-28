Photo Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Haute Living

Yesterday was filled with many firsts for Live with Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa. The beautiful mother, wife, and television icon officially aired all of her laundry – the good, the bad, and the dirty – in her first book “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories,” which launched on September 27th from Dey Street Books.

In the excitement of the big day, Ripa made her way throughout New York City to have her first ever in-person book signing at Strand book store and her first The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon covering the book. As she conquered each event with bliss, Kelly ended her night with a big celebration. I mean…she even stayed up an hour past her bedtime. That’s big if you ask us.

Haute Living cover star Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos spent the night surrounded by friends and family at their usual date-night spot, Scarpetta. Known for their excellent Italian food, guests opened their palates to raw yellowtail, roasted cauliflower, burrata, ravioli e cacio pepe, and more primi and paste family-styled dishes.

In the theme of the night, the divine cocktails were dedicated to the hautest of book Kelly’s book chapters: “The Live Wire” Scarpetta Spicy Margarita, “Don’t Let Your Husband” Scarpetta Bellini, and “The Good News,” the Scarpetta Aperol Spritz. Then, as conversations flowed and memories were made, spaghetti, branzino, sirloin of beef, and roasted organic chicken was served.

The table was filled with Parfums de Marly scents and Champagne Telmont bubbly, making for a spectacular toast by Kelly and Vice President of Haute Media Group April Donelson. In a toast to Haute Living, including a direct nod to Editor-In-Chief Laura Schreffler, Ripa shared, “I really thank Haute Living for hosting this event. I didn’t do this to spare my dear friends John and Lizzy Tisch, who host every book party.”

As laughs filled the room and the noise level was on the rise, the night that many thought was soon to come to an end was just beginning. Surprises were in store!

In partnership with Haute Living, artist Seek One presented a one-of-a-kind Kelly Ripa “Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories” masterpiece on canvas – in homage to her book jacket. Following, we, along with the party, were in for a surprise of our own. As we made our way to the kitchen to claim our custom-made cake to ring in the end of the night, we were presented with a surprise cake. May we ask the mystery cake deliverer to please stand up?

In awe of the moment, the healthy-eater she is dived right into the cake, making the first cut into not one but two triple-stacked gems. Topping off the night in the sweetest way possible!

Notable guests included Anna Keiser, Bryan Lourd, Bruce Bozzi, Debra O’Connell, Jason Weinberg, Lucy Liu, Gwendoline Christie, Naomi Watts, Zac Posen, Bethenny Frankel, Carla Gugino, Giles Deacon, John Molnar, Caryn Zucker, Dr. Jeffrey Lisiecki, Stephanie Mills, Dr. Ira Savetsky, Lizzy Savetsky, Katie Couric, Lizzie Tisch, John Tisch, Stephanie Mills, Sebastian Gutierrez, John Molnar, Lauren Markarian, Yvan Jacqueline, Elizabeth Villegas, Judy Sage, Saudia Ally, Geovana Castañeda, Kelly Merritt, and many more.

