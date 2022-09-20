Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA

On September 17, former Haute Living cover stars Saul “Canelo” Álvarez and Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin stepped into the ring for the third time, with a rivalry that ended with a win for Canelo during Mexican Independence Day Weekend. He was supported fully by Hennessy, the cognac brand with whom he’s held an ambassadorship for the past six years, who created a slew of custom cocktails for the occasion. Here’s how you can make these specialty knockout libations at home, and which might just tide you over until the next fight night!

HOW TO MAKE THE ONE-TWO PUNCH

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USAINGREDIENTS

1 oz Hennessy V.S.O.P

2 oz Ginger Ale

1 oz Passion Fruit or Pineapple Juice

Garnish: Lemon Wheel

DIRECTIONS

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake until well chilled. Strain into a Collins glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel.

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA

The three Fight Night cocktails were first presented during an invite-only cocktail hour at the Centrifuge Bar located at the MGM Grand, with demonstrations provided by a dedicated bartender, and afterwards, at the VIP invite-only pre-party at Hyde, which was attended by celebrities like Michael B. Jordan, Mario Lopez, Julia Fox, and more.

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA

Hennessy was right there at Canelo’s side all weekend, with a series of activations — including a super VIP pre-party at Hyde inside the T-Mobile Arena — a post-fight dinner at FUHU inside Resorts World, and a complete takeover of Zouk, which a special performance by Travis Scott to boot, living up their mutual motto: Never Stop. Never Settle.” Friday evening kicked off with the Canelo vs. GGG Weigh-In & Fast Fest, which saw Toshiba Plaza packed for Hennessy Fight Fest, including the weigh in of both fighters, as well as NBA star and Hennessy spokesperson Russell Westbrook’s poker tournament at the Wynn. This was followed by the Champion’s Dinner, which was attended by legendary boxer, Miguel Coto, as well as other celebrity notables including, TK Wonder and Legendary Damon, at Toca Madera’s private event space. The dinner which featured, DJ entertainment and fire dancing performances, was marked by a Hennessy Paradis toast. The day was capped by a party at Drai’s nightclub, where 2 Chainz performed to a full crowd of fans. Bottle parades to the Hennessy table included Moet Champagne and Hennessy VSOP, as well as Volcan de Mi Tierra X.A.

Photo Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA