Take A Peek Inside The Sparkling New Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar At Harrods

Haute Wine + Spirits, News, Travel

Moët & Chandon Champagne BarPhoto Credit: Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar

Moët & Chandon is having a magical moment at Harrods now that it’s opened its largest stand-alone champagne bar in Europe at Harrods in the tony neighborhood of Knightsbridge in London. But what can you expect from this sparkling experience?

Moët & Chandon Champagne BarPhoto Credit: Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar

Visitors will be able to experience first-hand a range of bubblies from the maison, including the elegant blonde notes of the Brut Impérial NV to the sweet aromas of the house’s Grand Vintage Rosé. Cocktail lovers, look no further than the ‘Peach Blossom‘ — Moët & Chandon Impérial, Belvedere vodka, peach liqueur, peach ferment, orange blossom — and the ‘Champagne Shake’, Moët & Chandon Impérial, lychee liqueur, vanilla ice cream, and orange blossom.

Moët & Chandon Champagne BarPhoto Credit: Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar

Champagnes available to savor by the bottle – from 75cl to magnum – will include exceptional wines from the Moët & Chandon Legacy Champagne Grand Vintage and Legacy Champagne Rare Limited-Edition Bottle Collections – with the likes of a 1959 Grand Vintage Magnum worth £4,400 (roughly $5,200) on offer, as well as the more accessible Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial NV.

Moët & Chandon Champagne BarPhoto Credit: Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar

There’s food, too, a happy mix of sweet and savory dishes. The bar’s signature is ‘Choux Love’ – a dessert of choux pastry buns with a mango and passion fruit diplomat filling (each branded with one of the four M O Ë T letters), which accompanies items like ‘Cheese Délice’ – a Burrata Stracciatella with spicy kimchi & black sesame toastie; ‘The World Is Your Oyster’ – rock oysters, pear & cucumber; Oscietra caviar; the vegan-friendly ‘Not Another Faux Pas’ – faux gras, rhubarb, ginger and bread; and the unctuous ‘Moët Caramel’ – a dark chocolate shell (cleverly cast in the shape of a Moët & Chandon embossed bottle plaque) filled with 66% dark chocolate mousse & salted caramel, served on a crunchy biscuit.

Moët & Chandon Champagne BarPhoto Credit: Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar

To enhance the unique experience, dishes are presented on a selection of bespoke plates each bearing a different famous champagne quote, including “Pleasure without champagne is purely artificial” by Oscar Wilde and “My only regret in life is that I didn’t drink enough champagne” – a remark once made British economist John Maynard Keynes.

Moët & Chandon Champagne BarPhoto Credit: Sybarite_photography by Rupert Peace

The Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar is located at Harrods, Knightsbridge, London SW1X 7XL

