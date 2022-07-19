Ne-Yo
Moet Hennessy’s First Premium Tequila Brand, Volcán, Launches Rare X.A. Expression With A Blow-Out Bash In Las Vegas

Haute Wine + Spirits, News

VolcanPhoto Credit: Volcan

Volcán De Mi Tierra, Moet Hennessy’s first premium-tequila brand, has just launched its rarest, most expensive, and most desirable expression yet: X.A.

VolcanPhoto Credit: Volcan

The super-premium expression is a blend of ages – Reposado, Añejo and Extra-Añejo – made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and zero additives.It takes 10 years to craft a single bottle of X.A, which is done through the exclusive use of “Grace Casks,” a specific barrel made with American oak.

Volcan X.APhoto Credit: Volcan

With a sleek shape, elegant detailing and a gold-plated stopper, these bottles will be widely sought after, but enjoyed by only a lucky few. Produced in highly limited quantities at Volcán’s dedicated distillery (NOM 1523), X.A will be solely available in select high-energy nightclubs and restaurants worldwide for a hefty price — toeing the $2000 per bottle line.

VolcanPhoto Credit: Volcan

This tequila is smooth and highly-drinkable due to the perfect level of sweetness and balance between cooked agave, hints of spices and sweet aromas such as notes of vanilla, honey, or dried fruits.

Volcan
Volcan at Zouk

Photo Credit: BFA

For those unfamiliar with the brand, it was created in 2017 in the volcanic region of Jalisco, Mexico combining the Gallardo family’s passion for its homeland and deep roots, together with Moet Hennessy’s commitment to craftmanship and luxury branding. Volcan is among one of an incredibly small number of tequilas with its own distillery, which sits at the foot of the volcano “Tequila” and is home to a distinctive savoir-faire that marries tradition with innovation.

VolcanPhoto Credit: BFA

For those looking for the new X.A expression, you’ll find it in the world’s top nightclubs. The American launch took place on Saturday night at Zouk nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, the hottest new hotel to open in a decade on the Las Vegas Strip, during a set by DJ Zedd. It retails at the following:

VolcanPhoto Credit: BFA

NYC

The Box
Little Sister
Somewhere Nowhere
Gurney’s
Brooklyn Mirage
House of X
Paradise Club
Marquee
Baccarat Hotel
Catch

Las Vegas

Tao Beach
Marquee DayClub and Nightclub
Hakkasan
Fuhu
Ayu Dayclub
Delilah’s
Gatsby’s
Zouk
STK Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Hyde/ Nightingale
Tao
Melrose Place
La Mesa
The Edition Hotel

Miami

LIV
E11EVEN
Sexy Fish
Baoli
Kiki
Space
Bagatelle
Story

International

L’Opéra / Loulou Ramatuel / le Quai (St. Tropez)
La Guerite, Baoli, Palm Beach (Cannes)
Ushuaïa and Hï (Ibiza)
Scorpios (Mykonos)
Bagatelle (Tulum)
Bagatelle (Bodrum)

