Volcán De Mi Tierra, Moet Hennessy’s first premium-tequila brand, has just launched its rarest, most expensive, and most desirable expression yet: X.A.

The super-premium expression is a blend of ages – Reposado, Añejo and Extra-Añejo – made with 100% Blue Weber Agave and zero additives.It takes 10 years to craft a single bottle of X.A, which is done through the exclusive use of “Grace Casks,” a specific barrel made with American oak.

With a sleek shape, elegant detailing and a gold-plated stopper, these bottles will be widely sought after, but enjoyed by only a lucky few. Produced in highly limited quantities at Volcán’s dedicated distillery (NOM 1523), X.A will be solely available in select high-energy nightclubs and restaurants worldwide for a hefty price — toeing the $2000 per bottle line.

This tequila is smooth and highly-drinkable due to the perfect level of sweetness and balance between cooked agave, hints of spices and sweet aromas such as notes of vanilla, honey, or dried fruits.

For those unfamiliar with the brand, it was created in 2017 in the volcanic region of Jalisco, Mexico combining the Gallardo family’s passion for its homeland and deep roots, together with Moet Hennessy’s commitment to craftmanship and luxury branding. Volcan is among one of an incredibly small number of tequilas with its own distillery, which sits at the foot of the volcano “Tequila” and is home to a distinctive savoir-faire that marries tradition with innovation.

For those looking for the new X.A expression, you’ll find it in the world’s top nightclubs. The American launch took place on Saturday night at Zouk nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, the hottest new hotel to open in a decade on the Las Vegas Strip, during a set by DJ Zedd. It retails at the following:

NYC

The Box

Little Sister

Somewhere Nowhere

Gurney’s

Brooklyn Mirage

House of X

Paradise Club

Marquee

Baccarat Hotel

Catch

Las Vegas

Tao Beach

Marquee DayClub and Nightclub

Hakkasan

Fuhu

Ayu Dayclub

Delilah’s

Gatsby’s

Zouk

STK Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Hyde/ Nightingale

Tao

Melrose Place

La Mesa

The Edition Hotel

Miami

LIV

E11EVEN

Sexy Fish

Baoli

Kiki

Space

Bagatelle

Story

International

L’Opéra / Loulou Ramatuel / le Quai (St. Tropez)

La Guerite, Baoli, Palm Beach (Cannes)

Ushuaïa and Hï (Ibiza)

Scorpios (Mykonos)

Bagatelle (Tulum)

Bagatelle (Bodrum)