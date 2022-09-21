Photo Credit: SJ Travel Photo and Video/Shutterstock.com

Public relations guru, entrepreneur Ronn Torossian — a dual citizen of America and Israel — just returned from a summer in Tel Aviv. This is what he experienced.

Tel Aviv is a beach city, and one that was recently named as one of the happiest cities in the world. People have a great life in Tel Aviv: it is constantly active, has some of the greatest people in the world, amazing food, great music, great nightlife and an all-around amazing quality of life.

In c—known as the white city — there is always something to do, from surfing to beach clubs, to street fairs and outdoor markets. It’s a city with a great vibe, and a scene which fits your vibe no matter what that is. People always seem to be on the move: comfortable, confident, happy. Tel Aviv is a great place. And of course, Israel is home to a start-up nation, so there’s plenty of innovation very visible throughout the city.

But where should you go and what should you do when visiting Tel Aviv? Let my luxury guide help you!

WHERE TO STAY

Photo Credit: Norman Hotel

Norman Hotel

The Norman Hotel — located in the heart of the city — is a luxury boutique hotel with only 50 rooms. With a few different buildings, offering multiple private entrances and exits, the hotel is luxurious, private and peaceful. It’s a short stroll from Rothschild Boulevard and not far from the beach (for which they provide lovely beach bags for anyone desiring a visit). There’s a gorgeous rooftop swimming pool and the hotel’s Alena restaurant has food for any palette; the staff is on-point and attentive to any need. It’s little wonder the hotel is regularly named as one of the best boutique hotels in the Middle East.

Setai Tel Aviv

Located in Jaffa, housed within a gorgeous, refurbished Ottoman building, the Setai Tel Aviv is historic, welcoming and merges history with modern-day luxury. With high-end marble and stone, you can’t go wrong with the hotel, which offers one of the most fabulous pools in the city overlooking the entire Tel Aviv skyline.

WHERE TO WINE & DINE

Photo Credit: Mashya

Israel is home to some of the world’s greatest restaurants and amazing chefs. Israelis make meals fun and enjoyable, and there’s often music and excitement. It’s hard to limit the choices. Given that chefs change plates daily, the choices are infinite.

Some of my favorite restaurants include:

Mashya

Gorgeously designed and always bustling with action at the bar and the restaurant, the trick here is not to get filled up on the amazing bread which is served as you walk in. Mashya has a fun, bustling lunch and great cheese and meat dishes, a robust drink menu, and it’s an all-around fun time.

Sheila

Run by a local family, this is a fun place with amazing locally sourced food. Amazing seafood, and an amazing wine selection. Personal recommendations include the zucchini salad, fish filet and — wow! — don’t miss out on the deserts. It’s just a great place; perfect for anything your heart desires – romance, family, or group dining, with great food. Call ahead – it’s always booked out.

Vicky Christina

An amazing restaurant bar, where chef Barak Avital personally oversees every dish and is passionate about succeeding on every single dish. Served tapas style, the tacos are to die for, and so are the varieties of salads. There’s a lively bar scene, outdoor ambiance, and it’s an all-around can’t miss.

Taizu

Photo Credit: Avi Lavi, Tel Aviv

Taizu brands itself as Asia-terranean – which is confusing, but it’s truly fantastic. Created by Chef Yuval Ben Neriah after travels throughout Asia, the dishes are shared and served at the center of the table. A mixture of dumplings, meats, vegan options, and fresh foods are on offer, but I personally recommend the fresh fish wrapped in lettuce. What a place – and so much fun.

Toto

A stunning, beautiful restaurant with delicious, well-presented food, you won’t leave Toto hungry. They have an amazing fish kebab, a unique and outstanding Middle Eastern pizza, and Israeli desserts.

Hakosem

When in need of street food or a quick fix, Hakosem simply cannot be beat. They have the freshest falafel, amazing tasty schwarma, eggs, and fresh pickles.

North Abraxas

I can’t do a list of Tel Aviv without including selections from chef Eyal Shani of Hasalon fame. North Abraxas is a upscale restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, and it’s always bustling. Served family-style to share, the food is tasty, bite-sized and unmissable. This is a consistent restaurant with amazing fishes and meats, great bread and tasty vegetables.

WHAT TO DO & WHERE TO PLAY

Photo Credit: Shlomi Erfati, Tel Aviv

At Sarona Market, an open-air space (think Chelsea Market) filled with countless restaurants, eateries, shops and playgrounds, you can spend the afternoon sampling food and people watching in the center of Tel Aviv. Don’t miss it. The beaches in Tel Aviv are some of the best in the world. The water is hot and people of all ages are out day and night on the beach and enjoying the water. There are gyms on many beaches as well as playgrounds for the kids, and while there are some great public beaches — including Banana Beach and Gordon Beach — if you want upscale, you’ll consider going to the beach clubs.The Hilton Bay Beach Club offers one of the worlds most fun beaches with constant music, great vibes, and a feeling of love. Located just underneath the Hilton Hotel, the beach offers entertainment and excitement for all ages. Relax or party – whatever your vibe, you can’t go wrong. Don’t miss the sunset ceremony daily, which sees a celebration of the sun, clapping and singing. It’s a beautiful scene to enjoy and cherish. Nightlife is great in Tel Aviv, but the local hottest spots are Rabbit and Goat, located very close to one another on Rothschild Boulevard. Featuring world class DJ’s, one can dance till dawn at nightclubs including Hashalvata or bars like the Social Club, but there’s also countless underground raves, pop-up clubs, and parties in the desert. There’s something for everyone.



Photo Credit: Ronn Torossian

Theres unique shopping and cant miss artisans all over the city, from trendy Neve Tzedek (where you may run into local resident Gal Gadot ), which offers countless unique shopping opportunities, to upscale shopping at the Ramat Aviv mall in the city’s north, where there’s dozens of luxury stores.

), which offers countless unique shopping opportunities, to upscale shopping at the Ramat Aviv mall in the city’s north, where there’s dozens of luxury stores. You must visit the outdoor markets when visiting Tel Aviv, including Carmel market and Levinsky market. There’s candy and deserts, fresh fruits and vegetables, and a morning can disappear before you know it with all the hustle and bustle around you.

Many museums throughout the city are not to be missed, including the Peres Center for Peace, which focuses on innovation created throughout the start-up nation, including interactive displays and more, as well as the ANU Museum of the Jewish People. It’s located on the campus of Tel Aviv University, which has great displays on Israel’s contribution to the world, including film, music, and art.

Some other tips before visiting Tel Aviv?

Photo Credit: trabantos/Shutterstock.com

Photo Credit: trabantos/Shutterstock.com

Download Get taxi – the local equivalent of Uber.

Download Wolt, which delivers food or groceries 24/7 quickly.

Scooters are a great way to get around and avoid traffic. Some local apps to download to get around include Wind, Lime and Bird. Scooters are a way of life in Start-up Nation.

Photo Credit: gilya/Shutterstock.com