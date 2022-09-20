Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
News
Tommy Hilfiger Makes His Great Return To New York Fashion Week
Kelly Ripa
Cover Story
Sparkplug Kelly Ripa Is Airing All Of Her Laundry — The Good, The Bad, And The Dirty — In First Book “Live Wire”
JALEN RAMSEY
Cover Story
Man Coverage 101: Getting To Know Super Bowl Champion Jalen Ramsey
Bradley Beal
Cover Story
How Washington Wizards Star Bradley Beal Plans On Making Magic On And Off The Court This Season
OLIVIA CULPO HAUTE LIVING COVER
Celebrities
Olivia Culpo Is About To Get Real

Haute Living Toasts Carmelo Anthony With The Macallan At New Manhattan Haute Spot 9 Jones

Celebrities, Haute Scene

Carmelo Anthony

Photo Credit: Getty Images

New York is officially back in action. As New York Fashion Week brought A-list celebrities in town with exclusive events like the Fendi and Marni runway shows, Haute Living celebrated the momentous week alongside The Macallan with 10-time NBA All-Star and Haute Living’s Haute Wine + Spirit cover star Carmelo Anthony. 

9 Jones atmosphere

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Together, Haute Living and The Macallan hosted an intimate dinner in honor of Anthony — and, to make it more special, the dinner was hosted at Anthony’s new nightlife hotspot, 9 Jones. The brainchild of nightlife moguls like Richard Wheeler, Josh Angel, and Yiannis Vasilas, in collaboration with partners Anthony and Christian Vazquez, 9 Jones is said to be the new ‘it’ supper club. In the heart of the West Village, 9 Jones is an intimate, lavish escape within the city where guests gathered on Saturday night to toast to Anthony – with The Macallan in hand.  

Haute Living Toasts Carmelo Anthony With The Macallan At New Manhattan Haute Spot 9 Jones During New York Fashion Week
The Macallan

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with bespoke cocktails unique to The Macallan, like the Boulevardier and the Sour, before sitting for a coursed dinner of the new menu. Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani welcomed guests and gave his gratitude for having a very special relationship with the latest Haute Wine + Spirits cover star, Anthony, before introducing The Macallan national brand ambassador Molly Melville. Melville then led the guests through a bespoke tasting of The Macallan M.

Haute Living Toasts Carmelo Anthony With The Macallan At New Manhattan Haute Spot 9 Jones During New York Fashion Week
Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani, The Macallan national brand ambassador Molly Melville, and Carmelo Anthony

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The night was the ultimate toast to Haute Living, The Macallan, Anthony, and New York Fashion Week’s charm. Notable attendees included Larsa Pippen, Erika Costell, Adam Weitsman, Christian Vazquez, and more.

Haute Living Toasts Carmelo Anthony With The Macallan At New Manhattan Haute Spot 9 Jones During New York Fashion Week
Adam Weitsman and Molly Melville

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute Living Toasts Carmelo Anthony With The Macallan At New Manhattan Haute Spot 9 Jones During New York Fashion Week
Christian Vazquez and Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Haute Living Toasts Carmelo Anthony With The Macallan At New Manhattan Haute Spot 9 Jones During New York Fashion Week
Larsa Pippen and Hotchandani

Photo Credit: Getty Images

PREVIOUS POST
Hennessy
News
September 20, 2022
Cocktail Of The Week: The Best Way To Recreate Fight Night At Home Is Hennessy’s One-Two Punch
By Laura Schreffler
Haute Shopping
September 19, 2022
Assouline Officially Opens Its Doors In Bal Harbour Shops
By Catherine Buehrer
Bradley Beal
Haute Scene
September 19, 2022
Haute Living Toasts Inaugural Washington DC Cover Star Bradley Beal With Telmont Champagne At The Thompson DC
By Haute Living
Fendi Unveils Their Latest Collaboration With Meta Featuring Two Iconic Augmented Reality Experiences
Fashion
September 19, 2022
Fendi Unveils Their Latest Collaboration With Meta Featuring Two Iconic Augmented Reality Experiences
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Los Angeles

New York

Miami