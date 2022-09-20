Photo Credit: Getty Images

New York is officially back in action. As New York Fashion Week brought A-list celebrities in town with exclusive events like the Fendi and Marni runway shows, Haute Living celebrated the momentous week alongside The Macallan with 10-time NBA All-Star and Haute Living’s Haute Wine + Spirit cover star Carmelo Anthony.

Together, Haute Living and The Macallan hosted an intimate dinner in honor of Anthony — and, to make it more special, the dinner was hosted at Anthony’s new nightlife hotspot, 9 Jones. The brainchild of nightlife moguls like Richard Wheeler, Josh Angel, and Yiannis Vasilas, in collaboration with partners Anthony and Christian Vazquez, 9 Jones is said to be the new ‘it’ supper club. In the heart of the West Village, 9 Jones is an intimate, lavish escape within the city where guests gathered on Saturday night to toast to Anthony – with The Macallan in hand.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with bespoke cocktails unique to The Macallan, like the Boulevardier and the Sour, before sitting for a coursed dinner of the new menu. Haute Media Group CEO Kamal Hotchandani welcomed guests and gave his gratitude for having a very special relationship with the latest Haute Wine + Spirits cover star, Anthony, before introducing The Macallan national brand ambassador Molly Melville. Melville then led the guests through a bespoke tasting of The Macallan M.

The night was the ultimate toast to Haute Living, The Macallan, Anthony, and New York Fashion Week’s charm. Notable attendees included Larsa Pippen, Erika Costell, Adam Weitsman, Christian Vazquez, and more.

