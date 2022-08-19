Photo Credit: Luis GomezThe iconic Miami Design District is home to over 170 flagship stores, making it the most recognizable hub for high-class shoppers, creative thinkers, and true cosmopolitans. Known for its eccentric atmosphere, Michelin-star restaurants, and luxury boutiques, the ever-growing MDD welcomed several new storefronts to its impressive repertoire this year. Ahead, we’re giving an haute look at the new stores that just joined the MDD.

ADRIANA IGLESIAS

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Adriana IglesiasAdriana Iglesias, a brand embodied by the sea, is making a splash by opening her flagship store in Miami Design District. Located in the heart of Palm Court, the boutique offers a relaxed approach to luxury, giving us a taste of true feminity through her fine silks. Her lively collections draw inspiration from summers drifting throughout the Mediterranean while admiring the beauty within to craft masterful designs. 140 NE 39th St, Suite 207, Miami, Florida 3313

ALEXIS

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AlexisOnly a few miles from where the brand was born, ALEXIS opened its first-ever concept store in Miami Design District. Since 2008, the dynamic mother-daughter duo Alexis Isaias and Ana Barbara have dominated high-end women’s wear through a trail-blazing combination of elegance and style. With interior elements chosen to enchant, guests will be awestruck by the dreamy pastels and luxurious furniture. 130 NE 39th St, Miami, FL 33137

BABY DIOR

Calling all the Miami mommas — Dior has opened its baby pop-up in Palm Court, and bringing your little one is a must. Perfectly designed for children, the pop-up melds a youthful interactive shopping experience featuring a ball pit, playful animations, and more. As for the moms, the store consists of baby ready-to-wear, shoes, strollers, and other items available for purchase. 140 NE 39th St. Suite 104, Miami, FL 33137

CULT GAIA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Cult Gaia Designed for the moving eye, Cult Gaia opens the ultimate haven on First Avenue in Miami’s Design District. Filled with ultra-chic pieces and captivating interior design, the store tributes to the Greek goddess of Earth to create a zen shopping for guests. Founded in 2012 by Jasmin Larian Hekmat, the store boldly displays her latest designs, making it a cornerstone for the brand. 3915 NE 1st Avenue, Miami, FL 33137

GAUCHO BUENOS AIRES

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GauchoGAUCHO’S Flagship store has elegantly landed in Miami Design District by opening its doors and welcoming Miami to its timeless yet extravagant design. True to the brand’s image, the concept store elicits the style and heritage of Gaucho’s hometown, Buenos Aires. As for the interior, it boasts a rustic, contemporary feel, complimenting the brand’s appeal. Design District will house the Flag Ship Store; full of RTW collections, leather goods, and the new Gaucho Casa Collection of home accessories.

The Gaucho team selects Miami, as Creative Director Lautaro Garcia de la Peña tells Haute Living, “Miami has gone through a renaissance over the past decade and continues to become increasingly important as an American fashion city. The rise of the Design District, Art Basel, Wynwood, and the expansion of Midtown and Brickell, has ushered in the growth of Miami’s luxury stores and year-round tourist traffic with eyes on luxury shopping and experiences. Fashion brands worldwide – including ourselves – are setting up shops in Miami because it is an undeniable fashion hub still growing.” 112 NE 41st St Suite #106, Miami, FL 33137

KSUBI

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ksubi

Ksubi’s latest store fiercely landed in Miami Design District, adding to its list of global store openings. Known for its streetwear, the brand has remained unmatchable for decades through its trail-blazing designs. Nothing about Ksubi is traditional, and that’s why many loyal customers continue to follow — including A-list celebrities like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott, and more. 74 N.E. 40th Street

SALVATORE FERRAGAMO

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Salvatore FerragamoLegendary Salvatore Ferragamo reimagines its Florentine tradition with a joyous perception of the present and future via a unique store in the District. The store is fully loaded with women’s and men’s staple pieces from different collections, an array of bags, shoes, small leather goods, silk accessories, eyewear, and ready-to-wear. 112 NE 41st Street

ZIMMERMANN

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zimmermann

Beloved Australian resortwear brand, Zimmermann, opened its doors in the Miami Design District in early March — joining its Florida outposts in Tampa and Naples. The store is home to Zimmermann’s iconic ready-to-wear and accessories that are Miami-approved. 184 NE 40th St