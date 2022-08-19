Hampton Water
Louis Vuitton’s New Empreinte Fine Jewelry Collection Is A Love Letter To The Maison’s Rich History

Fashion, Jewelry, News

Louis Vuitton's New Empreinte Fine Jewelry Collection Is A Love Letter To The Maison’s Rich HistoryPhoto Credit: Annemarieke Von DrimmelenThe new Louis Vuitton Empreinte fine jewelry collection has officially arrived. A collection that first debuted in 2004, the Empreinte collection is known for its delicate pieces that give a subtle nod to the Maison’s design codes, like the iconic Monogram Flower and LV initials. Today, Francesca Amfitheatrof, the Artistic Director of Jewelry and Watches for Louis Vuitton, catapults the collection into contemporary, cool new creations. 

Louis Vuitton's New Empreinte Fine Jewelry Collection Is A Love Letter To The Maison’s Rich HistoryPhoto Credit: Maxime PoiblancThe rich history of Louis Vuitton is woven throughout the collection, from the crossed laces in rings and bracelets symbolizing the leather straps that fasten the Maison’s legendary luggage to the Monogram Flower being stamped into 18k yellow, white, and rose gold pieces. Amfitheatrof’s new designs also embody a sense of boldness with its stacking rings adorned with the LV initials that were first designed by Georges Vuitton in 1896 – further serving as a testament to the dynamic design DNA of Louis Vuitton that pulls from the past to create modern designs. 

Louis Vuitton's New Empreinte Fine Jewelry Collection Is A Love Letter To The Maison’s Rich HistoryPhoto Credit: Maxime PoiblancAnother signature element of the Louis Vuitton fine jewelry collection is versatility. The Empreinte collection is meant to be playful, allowing the wearer to explore and discover different ways to wear the pieces; whether that be the long necklace that seamlessly transforms into a multi-strand bracelet or stacked necklace or the hoop earrings and diamond-studded rose gold ear cuff that can be worn individually or mixed-and-matched. 

Louis Vuitton's New Empreinte Fine Jewelry Collection Is A Love Letter To The Maison’s Rich HistoryPhoto Credit: Maxime PoiblancThe new Empreinte pieces are teeming with passion for Louis Vuitton’s heritage while also reimagining fine jewelry in a modern era. To shop the full collection, click here. 

