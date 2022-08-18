Hampton Water
Equinox Hotel Partners With Blade For An Exclusive US Open ExperiencePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Equinox Hotel & BladeThe transitional time between the end of August and early September is perhaps the most exciting time in New York; it’s when New Yorkers return from the summer holiday, New York Fashion Week is on the horizon, and the US Open makes its highly-anticipated return. This year, to celebrate the 142nd US Open, Equinox Hotel — the brand’s first-ever luxury five-star hotel in Manhattan — has partnered with Blade to curate the ultimate US Open experience. Together, Equinox Hotel and Blade have created the Play Like A Pro package that offers guests the exclusive opportunity to play and recover like the tennis pros in Flushing Meadows. 

The package features VIP Blade helicopter transfers between Equinox Hotel and the US Open, which also includes private transportation from the hotel to the Blade helipad and from LGA to the player entrance of the tournament venue, as well as the return. Guests are also invited to sip cocktails, indulge in healthy, delicious bites on the stunning Electric Lemon terrace, and book a one-night stay in any luxurious accommodation at Equinox Hotel between August 27th and September 11th.

Equinox Hotel Partners With Blade For An Exclusive US Open ExperiencePhoto Credit: Courtesy of Equinox Hotel & BladeThis partnership is tailored for the ultimate tennis fanatics and those who enjoy the electric atmosphere of the US Open and Equinox Hotel’s sophisticated charm. To book the exclusive package, click here for more information.

