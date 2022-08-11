Haute Living Rande Gerber Cover
Cocktail Of The Week: “Dancing On The Ceiling” — An Homage To Lionel Richie — At The Wynn Las Vegas

City Guide, Cocktail of the Week, Haute Wine + Spirits, News

Lionel RichiePhoto Credit: Anthony Mooney/Shutterstock.com

Not going to lie, Lionel Richie is one of those guys that makes us want to dance, well, all night long… so we’re unsurprised that he makes Wynn Las Vegas resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini feel the same way. In celebration of the multiple Grammy winner’s Sin City performances at the Encore Theater August 12, 13, and 19, Boarini has crafted a a vibrantly refreshing strawberry lychee cocktail, available during his upcoming performances called “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Here’s how to make it at home (or even better, drink it in person while dancing all night long!).

Lionel RichiePhoto Credit: Wynn Resorts

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essence
Strawberry Lemongrass Vodka
½ oz Soho Lychee
¾ oz Lemon Juice
½ oz Lemongrass ginger syrup

Recipe

Shake ingredients for 20 seconds with ice
Strain into coupe class
Garnish with a sliced strawberry

Encore TheaterPhoto Credit: Barbara Kraft

