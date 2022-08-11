Photo Credit: Anthony Mooney/Shutterstock.com

Not going to lie, Lionel Richie is one of those guys that makes us want to dance, well, all night long… so we’re unsurprised that he makes Wynn Las Vegas resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini feel the same way. In celebration of the multiple Grammy winner’s Sin City performances at the Encore Theater August 12, 13, and 19, Boarini has crafted a a vibrantly refreshing strawberry lychee cocktail, available during his upcoming performances called “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Here’s how to make it at home (or even better, drink it in person while dancing all night long!).

Photo Credit: Wynn Resorts

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essence

Strawberry Lemongrass Vodka

½ oz Soho Lychee

¾ oz Lemon Juice

½ oz Lemongrass ginger syrup

Recipe

Shake ingredients for 20 seconds with ice

Strain into coupe class

Garnish with a sliced strawberry

Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft