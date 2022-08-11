Photo Credit: Anthony Mooney/Shutterstock.com
Not going to lie, Lionel Richie is one of those guys that makes us want to dance, well, all night long… so we’re unsurprised that he makes Wynn Las Vegas resort mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini feel the same way. In celebration of the multiple Grammy winner’s Sin City performances at the Encore Theater August 12, 13, and 19, Boarini has crafted a a vibrantly refreshing strawberry lychee cocktail, available during his upcoming performances called “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Here’s how to make it at home (or even better, drink it in person while dancing all night long!).
Photo Credit: Wynn Resorts
Ingredients
1 ½ oz Grey Goose Essence
Strawberry Lemongrass Vodka
½ oz Soho Lychee
¾ oz Lemon Juice
½ oz Lemongrass ginger syrup
Recipe
Shake ingredients for 20 seconds with ice
Strain into coupe class
Garnish with a sliced strawberry
Photo Credit: Barbara Kraft