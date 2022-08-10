Thousands of entrepreneurs from across the globe will gather to experience Market America | SHOP.COM‘s annual international convention (#MAIC2022) in person at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in North Carolina from August 11 to August 14.

This year’s International Convention is a special one, as it marks 30 years of global business success for thousands of entrepreneurs around the world — a business that started from a small home in Greensboro and became a global digital-marketing and award-winning e-commerce company, currently ranked No. 80 in Digital Commerce 360’s 2022 Top 500 & 1,000 Online Retailers.

New and current UnFranchise® Owners (UFOs) will receive premier tools, training, exclusive products and resources at #MAIC2022 to help grow their own UnFranchise Businesses. This year’s International Convention will introduce “The World of Market America,” an interactive and immersive digital experience that combines education and entertainment through creative uses of technology, all in one event.

“Over the past 30 years, Market America has grown and evolved on a massive scale, but the core elements of the business and fundamentals of our success have always remained the same because no matter what, we always put UnFranchise Owners first. That’s the true essence of Market America’s people power,” said Loren Ridinger, Co-founder and Senior Vice President of Market America | SHOP.COM.

“To me, success isn’t success unless you’re sharing it with someone else. Success is a full circle and mine came when we were able to consistently provide unparalleled products, a proven business model and a value-added, online shopping experience on SHOP.COM that allowed for the average person to earn a supplemental income via the UnFranchise Business model. My success is really based on helping and seeing others succeed and achieve their goals.”

In typical Market America | SHOP.COM fashion, attendees can expect celebrity guests and close friends of the Ridingers to take part in the International Convention, both in person and via video conference. Notable names such as Eva Longoria, Fat Joe and Jamie Foxx, among others will be in attendance.

“At the beginning of every journey, belief is the only product,” said JR Ridinger, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM. “Finding the right people who see the potential of an idea or concept is the key to building a forward-thinking, adaptable business. Building a company requires a nuanced approach that helps one find the right balance between streamlined efficiency and expansion in a way that doesn’t leave one spread too thinly or overextended or exposed to shifting consumer demand. This is how Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM was built. After 30 years of business success, our plans are to keep growing with the UnFranchise Business model for another 30+ years.”

