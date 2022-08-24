Hampton Water
Mediterranean Dining Oasis Aba Is Set To Open In Bal Harbour This Fall

City Guide, Haute Cuisine, News

Mediterranean Dining Oasis Aba Is Set To Open In Bal Harbour This Fall

On the heels of Makoto’s redesign in Bal Harbour Shops, the beloved Miami shopping destination welcomes another exquisite culinary opening: Aba. Set to open on the ground floor this fall with a sprawling 240+ seat dining room, Aba is bringing the fusion of rich flavors from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece to Miami. The interior design will echo the coastal spirit of summer holidays in the Mediterranean with an accompanying patio, mezzanine bar, and terrace. 

Helmed by Top Chef alum CJ Jacobson and Executive Partner and Divisional President Marc Jacobs, Aba will offer a dynamic menu featuring dishes that embody Chef CJ Jacobson’s lighter cooking style — like the Carrot and Sunflower Dip with sunflower tahini, Torched Toro Toro with watermelon and crystalized castelvetrano olives and Avocado Hummus with Dungeness crab. Aba has tapped mixologist Liz Pearce to create a bar program showcasing drinks curated with ingredients and flavors from the Mediterranean and Southern California to complement the cuisine. The wine list will be home to unique selections from across the Mediterranean, emphasizing winemakers that use sustainable, organic, or biodynamic growing practices.

Mediterranean Dining Oasis Aba Is Set To Open In Bal Harbour This Fall Photo Credit: Courtesy of Aba

This Miami opening will mark the third outpost of Aba, which is part of  Chicago-based restaurant group Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants, alongside its Chicago and Austin locations.

