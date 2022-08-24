Hampton Water
Hampton Water
Timeless Design: Tiffany & Co. Debuts A Brand New Lock Collection

Fashion, Haute Shopping, Jewelry, News

Timeless Design: Tiffany & Co. Debuts A Brand New Lock CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

It’s been quite the summer for beloved jeweler Tiffany & Co. — on the heels of the debut of the BOTANICA: Blue Book 2022 collection, the brand has yet another exciting launch. On September 1st, Tiffany & Co. will globally release its latest jewelry collection, Tiffany Lock, unveiling four new bracelets in 18k yellow, rose, and white gold adorned with diamonds. 

A symbolic reference to the collection’s spirit of togetherness and unity, shown beautifully in the recent campaign by photographers Mario Sorrenti and Raymond Meier and choreographer Yoann Bourgeois, the Tiffany Lock collection goes beyond what meets the eye. In fact, the padlock has played an integral role in Tiffany’s history. As a significant motif in the House’s archives, the padlock is part of Tiffany’s design DNA that dates back to the late 1800s. Today, the padlock is reinvented through the all-gender bracelets, becoming a sophisticated design detail that is also functional. 

Timeless Design: Tiffany & Co. Debuts A Brand New Lock CollectionPhoto Credit: Mario Sorrenti and Raymond Meier

“Tiffany Lock is an elegant interpretation of an archival functional design,” notes Alexandre Arnault, the Executive Vice President, Product and Communication of Tiffany & Co. “Defined by modern, clean lines and a breakthrough clasp mechanism, Tiffany Lock represents an exciting new pillar to our diamond and gold jewelry offering. We are thrilled to unveil our latest icon.”

Timeless Design: Tiffany & Co. Debuts A Brand New Lock CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

The new Tiffany Lock collection embodies the ethos of  ‘No rules. All welcome,’ ultimately embracing an inclusive spirit while also inviting styling freedom. Available with diamonds or in metal-only styles, the clasp features an innovative swiveling mechanism that echoes the functionality of a padlock.

The four Tiffany Lock bracelets are set to debut at Tiffany & Co. stores and on tiffany.com in September 2022 — and additional Tiffany Lock styles will launch starting January 2023.

