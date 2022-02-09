After arriving in Miami Beach over a decade ago, Stephen Starr’s beloved Makoto, helmed by Chef and Partner Makoto Okuwa, has found a new home on Bal Harbour’s recently debuted third floor. Spanning across a contemporary indoor-outdoor layout, the new Makoto space still embodies the essence of the Makoto brand both locals and tourists love while also offering an entirely different atmosphere and experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of STARR RestaurantsFor Stephen Starr, the relocation and redesign of Makoto were imperative for the brand. “If the past two years have taught us anything, it’s that a restaurant must evolve in order to continue thriving,” says Starr. “Chef Okuwa has long delivered an exceptional culinary experience at Makoto, and we plan to continue offering his stellar Japanese cuisine to guests in a stunning new space designed by India Mahdavi.”

The reimagining of the space took nearly two years of planning by the world-renowned international architect and designer, India Mahdavi. Mahdavi’s vision has certainly come to life through cross-cultural references by blending the elegance of a French brasserie with a traditional Japanese restaurant with the classic American diner—ultimately creating the modern Makoto. “I wanted to redefine the Japanese restaurant typology at the crossroads of cultures that were relevant to this location,” admits Mahdavi. “This is a more feminine experience of Japanese dining, one where the ephemeral memory of the atmosphere is as delicate as the experience of taste.” For her, Makoto is the first time the idea of a feminine Japanese restaurant is actually palpable through a soft and welcoming color scheme of coral pink, saffron, and sandalwood, along with supersize flora motifs fill the room and make you feel as if you’re entering a landscape at sunset.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of STARR Restaurants

The space features a new, exclusive sushi counter for only sixteen guests to indulge in Okuwa’s insanely unique dishes. Okuwa has been known as the master of Edomae-style sushi, and he will continue to perfect his skill at the relocation. “When I first came to Miami ten years ago, I had to introduce myself and our new restaurant to this amazing market,” says Okuwa. “Our success has been steadfast, and we are so grateful for our loyal guests who return time and time again to experience what we have to offer. With our new location, there is more for them to love.” But, don’t worry, Makoto will still be serving the signature Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of STARR Restaurants

Makoto is located at Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave, 3rd floor, and for more information, visit the website here.