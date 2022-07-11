Ne-Yo
The Iconic Dioriviera Pop-Up Lands At Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Fashion, Haute Shopping, News

The Iconic Dioriviera Pop-Up Has Landed At Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater SpaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorDuring one of the hautest weekends in the Hamptons, the Dioriviera pop-up made its official debut. Situated on an exclusive oasis on Montauk’s most pristine stretch of oceanfront real estate, the Dioriviera pop-up found its new home at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa on July 2nd. From now until September 5th, the pop-up will be open, inviting guests into the whimsical world of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s summer dream. 

The Iconic Dioriviera Pop-Up Has Landed At Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater SpaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorUpon entering the vibrant, bright-colored oasis, guests are greeted with fluorescent orange and blue foliage decorating the ceilings that complement the bold palette of blues, pinks, and oranges woven through the handbags, sandals, and ready-to-wear in the Dioriviera collection. Outside of the pop-up, guests can indulge in a bespoke Dior hangout haven complete with Dioriviera umbrellas and lounge chairs, all available for purchase on location.

The Iconic Dioriviera Pop-Up Has Landed At Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater SpaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorAnd, for the very first time, the Dior Art of Beauty and Well-Being has traveled to the Hamptons for a unique pop-up spa activation at the newly reopened and reimagined Seawater Spa within the Gurney’s Montauk Resort property. Inviting guests to take advantage of the luxurious, relaxing essence of summer, the pop-up offers an exclusive selection of Dior skincare and La Collection Privee Christian Dior products as well as a Dior-specific indoor-outdoor treatment room featuring a specially-curated treatment menu, including five Dior treatments that are available for the first time in the United States.

The Iconic Dioriviera Pop-Up Has Landed At Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater SpaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Francis Dzikowski for Parfums Christian Dior The Iconic Dioriviera Pop-Up Has Landed At Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater SpaPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Francis Dzikowski for Parfums Christian Dior

From the oceanfront deck with animals adorned in Dior’s signature Toile de Jouy print to the serene spa atmosphere, the Dioriviera pop-up at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa is a must-visit in the Hamptons.

